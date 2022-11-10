If You Like Biden, You're Going to Love This: MSNBC Touts FETTERMAN for President

If you need more evidence that we’re living in an Age of Absurdity, an absolute clown world in which clowns not only abound, but run the show and tell the rest of us how we should think, look no further. MSNBC host Katy Tur has made what must be one of the most outlandish, ridiculous statements of this young century, a century that has been full to the brim with absurdity. On Wednesday, Tur suggested that a really great candidate for president of the United States would be none other than Pennsylvania’s illustrious senator-elect, John Fetterman. Yes, aside from being not of sound mind, he is a hoodie-wearing schlub. The perfect Democrat candidate.

Now, stop laughing. After all, Old Joe Biden is the president now, or at least the man who holds the title, and he is hardly a model of eloquence, insight, strength of character, or firmly-held principle. And if Old Joe, who will turn 80 in less than two weeks, can pretend to be president, why can’t John Fetterman, who at a mere 53 represents the young, dynamic, new generation of Democrats?

Tur, according to Fox News, “floated the viability of, ‘Fetterman, as a nominee at some point for president,’ before later going on to [mention] his record for surpassing President Biden and former President Trump’s vote share in the state.” Then MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell likewise “praised Fetterman for making so much progress with voters,” saying, “I spent a lot of time covering this race, and with Pennsylvania politics, going back some decades, and I started my career there, but the fact that John Fetterman did, first of all, so much better with White non-college-educated voters. Better than Biden, better than Trump, so he ran ahead of both of them, but he also, you know, did fairly well in the cities and in the [unintelligible] counties.”

Fetterman’s performance in his debate against Mehmet Oz, however, showed that the man is in way over his head, and those concerns are or should be even greater now that he is poised to enter the Senate, for he revealed himself to be thoroughly incapable of forming and articulating a coherent thought. All he represents is another Democratic vote, and he will follow obediently whatever orders Chuck Schumer gives him. So why couldn’t he do the same thing in the Oval Office? After all, Old Joe has on many occasions referred to the possibility of his “getting in trouble” with unnamed people if he didn’t follow the script he had been given. Clearly, he is not calling the shots. Fetterman wouldn’t even be able to if he wanted to, making him even more ideal for the Democrats as a possible presidential candidate.

Jen Psaki, however, praised Fetterman for being as busy as a big, bumbling, bubble-headed beaver: “I also think he ran everywhere in the state, which is a lesson for Democrats. He left no stone unturned. And he ran as exactly who he is. I mean, I have no doubt that if John Fetterman were sitting here, if he were in a bar, or if he was with his family in a restaurant, he would be exactly the same person.” Yeah, that’s the problem. “And voters completely see through that.” Do they? So why did he get elected? “So, that is also a lesson for Democrats, too. This is a guy you know who he is, you know what you’re getting, and that ultimately matters in politics.” Yeah, we know what we’re getting with Fetterman, and that’s what’s so worrisome.

Tur then praised Fetterman’s chances to grab the big prize: “I know there’s some variables, obviously, but I just, you know, what he did in the super-red, deep-red parts of Pennsylvania and the way that he ran ahead of Biden, ran ahead of Trump, and it makes you wonder about his future.”

I wonder about his future. I wonder how he will possibly be able to function in Washington, even if Chuck Schumer assigns him a 24-hour mouthpiece to speak for him and lead him around to where he needs to go. But all that just makes him even more of the perfect candidate for the Democrats who are running Joe Biden now. Ladies and gentlemen, it looks as if the Left has solved its 2024 dilemma, with Old Joe being way too old and feeble, Kamala Harris being too cackly and silly, and Gavin Newsom being the destroyer of California: Fetterman for president!