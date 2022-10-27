Is This Joe Biden’s Biggest Lie Ever?

Joe Biden says he’s a Catholic, but his handlers work relentlessly to keep the sacrifices to Moloch going; Pious Old Joe and his henchmen never saw a restriction on abortion that they could support. Joe Biden says he is down-to-earth ol’ Lunchbucket Joe, when actually he has spent most of his life growing rich in the public “service” and enjoying all the perks of being one of the Washington elite. Joe Biden says he is president, but he is clearly not in charge and, as is increasingly evident, not even capable of being in charge. But on Thursday afternoon, Old Joe may have given us his biggest whopper ever, the most appalling lie from this career liar in over fifty years in the public eye.

Biden: "Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39, down from over $5 when I took office." pic.twitter.com/MQ3eFNxXcZ — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 27, 2022

Biden said: “Today, the most common price of gas in America is three dollars and thirty-nine cents, down from over five dollars when I took office.” Now, coming from a guy who said that if he was elected president, he would cure cancer, and who thinks that if we raise taxes high enough and buy electric cars, we’ll be able to change the weather, this may not seem like much, but it is. Skyrocketing gas prices are this administration’s singular achievement. There was even a rash of stickers featuring Joe proclaiming “I Did That!” ready to be stuck onto gas pumps next to the outrageous price per gallon.

And make no mistake: Old Joe Biden really did do that. This is the alleged president who, on his first day in office, killed the Keystone Pipeline. He also suspended new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits for federal land and water, and has been steadfast in his opposition to fracking. He took a nation that was energy independent when he took office and ended up going hat-in-hand to the Saudis to plead (unsuccessfully, of course) for them to lower oil prices so that his party would have even a chance in the midterm elections.

The average gas price on January 20, 2021 wasn’t five dollars a gallon. It was less than half that. The average gas price on January 20, 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, was $2.37 per gallon. According to the same source, Biden is even lying about the average gas price today, which is $3.76, not $3.39. Biden, of course, wants everyone to hate Donald Trump, and so he hopes that he can convince some low-attention, low-information Leftists that gas prices really were high when Bad Orange Man was in the White House, and that now he has saved the day, but this is an outrageous twisting of the facts.

Now there are two possibilities: Biden told the lie knowing that it was a lie, but figuring that if he could solidify the Trump-hatred in a few people’s minds, it was worth it, or else Biden really believes this. Both options are frightening, in different ways.

If Biden said this knowing full well that it was a lie, he has revealed the cynicism at the heart of his entire political career, and the dishonest core of his policies. Plenty of presidents have lied to the American people in the past, but few, if any, with the brazenness and audacity of Old Joe, and this lie is so obvious that if we had a media that wasn’t filled with Leftist propagandists and sycophants, they’d never let Biden hear the end of this.

Related: ‘Honest’ Joe Biden Is a Pathological Liar

But it may be even worse if Biden, somewhere in the dementia-befogged recesses of his mind, really does think that gas prices were higher when Trump was president than they are now. That would indicate (as if we needed more indication) that the man simply isn’t capable of performing the duties of the president of the United States, and that he should step down. If he really cared two hoots for the American people, he would be appalled at how his policies have led to the steep rise in gas prices, and working night and day to find a solution. (Of course, he could simply go back to the policies that had us energy independent during the Trump administration, but that would be an admission that he and his henchmen were wrong, and you’re never going to hear that from Old Joe.)

So what we have in the White House is either one of the most unashamed liars ever to walk the planet, or a man with such a tenuous grasp of reality that he blames the singular disaster of his administration upon his predecessor. Either way, this appalling excuse for a president, and for a human being, should be impeached and removed from office.