Asked About His Mental Fitness, Biden Says ‘Watch Me’ – Yeah, That’s the Problem

Scott Pelley of 60 Minutes is just another standard-issue establishment media sycophant for the Left, but on Sunday night’s show, he did dare to ask the putative president what everyone in the world has been wondering: how can a man think he is a capable president when he has been twice filmed shaking hands with thin air, and when has said that the entire nation can be summed up in one unpronounceable nonce word, among innumerable other incidents of tortured syntax, incomprehensible speech, rash statements his horrified aides had to walk back, and more? Biden’s answer, if anything, just increased, rather than allayed, concerns about his cognitive abilities.

Pelley began by doing something unusual for him: stating an actual fact. “Mr. President,” he said, “you are the oldest president ever.” Biden responded by asking us to buy his feeble bravado rather than our lying eyes, saying: “Pretty good shape, huh?”

60 Min: "What do you think of people who say you are unfit for the job of president?" Biden: "Watch me… The proof of the pudding is in the eating." pic.twitter.com/zprca33lLi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2022

True to his sycophantic nature, Pelley grinned obligingly and continued, speaking very slowly and deliberately, as if to someone whose comprehension couldn’t be assumed: “Which leads to my next question. You are more aware of this than anyone. Some people ask whether you are fit for the job. And when you hear that, I wonder what you think.”

Biden answered with a dare: “Watch me.” Well, yes, Joe, that’s what we’ve been doing, and that’s why we’re so appalled and concerned. The supposed president pressed on in his inimitable semi-coherent fashion: “And it ma—, honest to God, that’s all I think. Watch me. If you think I don’t have the energy level or the mental acuity, then — then, you know, that’s one thing. It’s another thing, you just watch and — and, you know, keep my schedule. Do what I’m doing.” So we should take a massive number of vacations to Delaware?

Biden’s false bravado was bad enough, but he wasn’t finished. He continued: “I — I think that, you know — I don’t — when I sit down with our NATO allies and keep ’em together, I don’t have ’em saying, ‘Wait a minute, w— how — how old are you? What are you — what say?’ You know, I mean, it’s a matter of, you know, that old expression: The proof of the pudding’s in the eating. I mean, I — I — I respect the fact that people would say, you know, ‘You’re old.’ And — but I think it relates to h— how much energy you have, and whether or not the job you’re doing is one consistent with what any person of any age would be able to do.”

Related: Biden Is Too Old to Be President Says — the New York Times?

Yes, the proof of the pudding is in the eating. That’s the problem, Joe. A quick check-in with the latest installment of “Biden’s Senior Moment of the Week” gives us Old Joe referring to “the Defense Department, that has the ability to calculate an Energy Department to a million billion calculations per second,” and “Imagine being a mom or a dad, looking through your child, you know the needs of inciden [sic] very to live to live.” Uh, yeah, just imagine.

Scott Pelley followed by asking Biden straight out: “How would you say your mental focus is?” Biden answered: “Oh, it’s focused. I’d say it’s — I think it’s — I — I haven’t — look, I have trouble even mentioning, even saying to myself, my own head, the number of years. I no more think of myself as being as old as I am than a fly. I mean, it’s just not — I haven’t — observed anything in terms of — there’s not things I don’t do now that I did before, whether it’s physical, or mental, or anything else.” Pelley, reverting to form, noted: “You have had a string of legislative successes recently.” Biden shot back: “How’d an old guy do that?”

Other people did it, but Pelley didn’t say that. Instead, he complacently allowed Joe to rattle on about how his approval ratings were in the tank because of COVID or something. Biden did say: “This is a really difficult time. We’re at an inflection point in the history of this country. We’re gonna make decisions, and we’re making decisions now, that are gonna determine what we’re gonna look like the next ten years from now.” That is true. And one of those pivotal decisions that is coming in 2022 and 2024 is how much Americans are still willing to tolerate the misrule of this dementia patient and his far-Left, globalist, socialist, America-Last henchmen.