Whistleblowers: Biden’s FBI ‘Pressured & Incentivized’ Agents to Classify Cases As Domestic Violent Extremism

We all know that “white supremacists,” also known as “domestic violent extremists,” are the biggest terror threat the nation faces today; after all, Old Joe Biden, Gestapo chief Merrick Garland, and the FBI have told us so, and they wouldn’t lie to us, now, would they? In November 2021, FBI and Homeland Security Department officials increased investigations of “domestic extremists,” reiterating the claim that they are today’s foremost terror threat. The only thing lacking in this scenario has been actual white supremacist terrorists in any significant numbers.

Whistleblowers have revealed, however, that Old Joe’s pure-as-the-driven-snow FBI has been hard at work to make up for this deficiency, pressuring agents to classify cases as “domestic violent extremism” (DVE) when they aren’t, and rewarding them when they do. That’s how you create a white supremacist terror threat.

This revelation came in a letter that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) sent Wednesday to FBI top dog Christopher Wray, informing Wray that the House Judiciary Committee continues to “get information from whistleblowers about ‘disturbing conduct at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.’”

Jordan stated that “from recent protected disclosures, we have learned that FBI officials are pressuring agents to reclassify cases as ‘domestic violent extremism’ even if the cases do not meet the criteria for such a classification. Given the narrative pushed by the Biden Administration that domestic violent extremism is the ‘greatest threat’ facing our country, the revelation that the FBI may be artificially padding domestic terrorism data is scandalous.” Yes, but not in the slightest degree surprising. This is, after all, the same FBI that investigated angry parents who protested at school board meetings against the imposition of the woke agenda in public schools.

“According to you and other Biden Administration officials,” Jordan continued in his letter to Wray, “investigations into DVEs have increased ‘significantly.’ In June 2021, you testified that the FBI has a ‘very, very active domestic terrorism investigation program’ and that you had ‘doubled the amount of domestic terrorism investigations.’”

Garland said the same thing, claiming that “[t]he number of open FBI domestic terrorism investigations this year has increased significantly.” When the men at the top are making claims of this kind, the subordinates know exactly what to do in order to get in good graces with the bosses, and to increase their chances for promotions and raises: “We have received accusations,” wrote Jordan, “that FBI agents are bolstering the number of cases of DVEs to satisfy their superiors.” It’s Biden’s FBI: institutionally corrupt, relentlessly partisan, and so entangled in a web of deceit and dishonesty that its corruption may be irremediable.

One of these whistleblowers revealed that “because agents are not finding enough DVE cases, they are encouraged and incentivized to reclassify cases as DVE cases even though there is minimal, circumstantial evidence to support the reclassification.” According to another, “a field office Counterterrorism Assistant Special Agent in Charge and the FBI’s Director of the Counterterrorism Division have pressured agents to move cases into the DVE category to hit self-created performance metrics.” So apparently the feds decided how many “domestic violent extremists” there should be in order to make Biden, Garland, Wray and the rest look good, and then they twisted the facts to fit their made-up numbers.

What’s more, “according to whistleblowers, the FBI uses these metrics to dispense awards and promotions. Every whistleblower has called it an environment of ‘pressure’ within the FBI.” This is, after all, the FBI that aided the Russian collusion hoax and more recently has been busy covering for Joe and Hunter Biden. This is the FBI that investigated a “kidnap crew” of “right-wing radicals” who were supposedly plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer but who turned out to be a bunch of FBI agents LARPing as “domestic violent extremists.” This is, clearly, an FBI that doesn’t hesitate to falsify the evidence in order to fit its narrative.

If the feds want to find some criminals, they should start with their own offices. This deeply corrupt organization is essentially out of control and on its own, like the CIA; after all, who has the courage or the power to step in and call a halt to all this? Biden and Garland certainly won’t, and if a Republican president is elected in 2024, these sinister ideologues will cook up some false illegality to hamstring him or her and deflect attention away from their own crimes. It’s increasingly clear, however: if the United States is going to survive as a free republic, the FBI must be thoroughly investigated, cleaned out, and maybe even shut down altogether.