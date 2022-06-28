Bombshell? Surprise Jan. 6 Witness Claims Trump Grabbed Limo Wheel, Wanted to Join Capitol Protesters

The Jan. 6 Stalinist show trial featured a surprise witness Tuesday, and CNN wants us to know that the walls are closing in: “This is a bombshell,” sputtered someone whom the alleged news network described as “one Trump adviser.” The “adviser” continued: “It’s stunning. It’s shocking. The story about ‘The Beast’ [the presidential limo] — I don’t have words. It’s just stunning.”

Oh yeah, they’ve got him now: “This paints a picture of Trump completely unhinged and completely losing all control which, for his base, they think of him as someone who is in command at all times. This completely flies in the face of that.”

At last, the Jan. 6 circus has the credibility that has so far eluded it: “No one is taking this lightly,” said CNN’s anonymous Trump aide: “For the first time since the hearings started, no one is dismissing this.” Back in the real world, however, there is considerable doubt about what the surprise witness described as happening.

The witness, Cassidy Hutchinson, who had been an aide to Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, didn’t even witness the events she recounted firsthand. She claimed that Tony Ornato, the White House deputy chief of staff for operations, told her about what had happened after Trump’s Jan. 6 speech. “When I returned to the White House,” Hutchinson testified, “I walked upstairs towards the chief of staff’s office and I noticed Mr. Ornato lingering outside of the office. Once we made eye contact, he quickly waved me to go into his office, which was just across the hall from mine.”

Once inside, Hutchinson was confronted with the malign effects of the out-of-control Commander in Chief: “When I went in and he shut the door, I noticed Bobby Engel, who was the head of Mr. Trump’s security detail, sitting in a chair looking somewhat discombobulated or at a loss.” Engel was shell-shocked over the evil he had experienced at the hands of the demon Trump: “I looked at Tony, and he said, ‘Did you f—ing hear what happened in the Beast?’ He proceeded to tell me that when the president got in the Beast, he was under the impression from Mr. Meadows that the off-the-record movement to the Capitol was still possible or likely to happen and that Bobby had more information.”

All right. So Trump wanted to go to the Capitol. That in itself is nothing, but what Hutchinson said next is raising Democrat and Never-Trumper hopes all over that the real beast, Trump himself, is finally slain and his 2024 hopes ended once and for all.

Hutchinson continued:

“So when the president had gotten into the vehicle with Bobby, he thought that they were going up to the Capitol. And when Bobby had relayed to him, ‘We’re not, we don’t have the assets to do it, it’s not secure, we’re going back to the West Wing,’ the president had a very strong and very angry response to that. Tony described him as being irate. The president said to him something to the effect of, ‘I’m the f—ing president, take me up to the Capitol now.’ To which Bobby responded, ‘Sir, we have to go back to the West Wing.’ He then reached up front of the vehicle to grab at the steering wheel. Mr. Engel grabbed his arm, he said, ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the steering wheel. We’re going back to the West Wing, we’re not going to the Capitol.’ Mr. Trump then used his free hand to lunge towards Bobby Engel.”

So supposedly Trump grabbed the steering wheel of the presidential limo and then lunged at a Secret Service agent. Leftists are characterizing this as Trump trying to grab an agent by the throat for not letting him witness his coup attempt firsthand, but that’s sheer fantasy. In the first place, Trump wasn’t even in the Beast that day; even the Jan. 6 Committee quietly walked back that aspect of Hutchinson’s testimony by posting video of “the Suburban he was riding in.” Second, there has already been an impeachment trial over this and a year and a half of further investigation, and no evidence of any “coup” planning has been uncovered, despite the endless media and Never-Trump hype.

The assumption is being made that Trump wanted to go to the Capitol to seize power or challenge Nancy Pelosi to hand-to-hand combat or something, but that’s nonsense. Trump himself said last year that he wanted to go to the Capitol to keep the demonstration peaceful: “I wanted to go down with the crowd. I said I was going to go down with the crowd. But they wouldn’t let me go. I think if I did go down there, I would have stopped the people from doing anything bad.” This coincides with his admonition to the crowd on Jan. 6 to protest “peacefully and patriotically.”

Trump denied Hutchinson’s claims, writing on TruthSocial: “Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is “sick” and fraudulent, very much like the Unselect Committee itself — Wouldn’t even have been possible to do such a ridiculous thing.”

He added: “I hardly know who this person, Cassidy Hutchinson, is, other than I heard very negative things about her (a total phony and ‘leaker’), and when she requested to go with certain others of the team to Florida after my having served a full term in office, I personally turned her request down. Why did she want to go with us if she felt we were so terrible? I understand that she was very upset and angry that I didn’t want her to go, or be a member of the team. She is bad news!”

Corroborating Trump’s version is a Jan. 14, 2021, Bloomberg story that cited “people familiar with the matter” to report: “Trump aides who may work for him after the White House include Nick Luna, the director of Oval Office Operations and Trump’s ‘body man;’ Molly Michael, a deputy assistant to Trump; and Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.”

Why would she still be touted on Jan. 14 as a candidate to work with Trump after his presidency if she had been traumatized by his out-of-control behavior eight days earlier? Will CNN tell us? Will the Jan. 6 committee? Stay tuned.