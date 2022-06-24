Maxine Waters Calls for Insurrection: ‘The Hell with the Supreme Court’

Leftists didn’t get their way in the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling, and as usual when this happens, they’re losing their ever-loving minds and frothing with irrational rage. Lost amid all their hysteria is the fact that numerous states will keep abortion legal in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. This is just not good enough, for, like the totalitarians they are at heart, Leftists have to have it all; the prospect of even one baby’s life being saved sends the Left into carpet-chewing fury. And so it was no great surprise Friday when Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Towering Rage) called for open defiance of the Supreme Court’s decision.

“They ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” Waters raged. “Women are going to control their bodies, no matter how they try to stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies, and if they think black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought comin’. Black women will be out in droves. We will be out by the thousands. We will be out by the millions. We are going to make sure that we fight for the right to control our own bodies.” Apparently, as far as Waters is concerned, that fight involves illegal defiance of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. What’s the word for that sort of thing? Oh, yeah: insurrection.

Radical-Leftist Maxine Waters says “to hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them!” Sounds very insurrectiony for a member of Congress. pic.twitter.com/hqkpbpFXyP — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) June 24, 2022

Maxine Waters knows all about insurrections. On June 24, 2021, she applauded the formation of the select committee on the Jan. 6 non-insurrection insurrection, and the Stalinist show trial that the establishment of this committee heralded. Waters declared that the committee would “expose the truth about the January 6 insurrection, including what happened that day, who funded it, and who worked behind the scenes to orchestrate the events leading up to it.” This was necessary, she explained, because “these domestic terrorists” not only stormed the Capitol but even dared to “use the American flag as a weapon against law enforcement.”

Waters, ever the America-loving flag-waver, stated that “the events of January 6 are more than any real patriot can bear.” Consequently, she said, “all people who stand on the side of justice and democracy” should support the formation of the Jan. 6 committee.

So at least as of a year ago, Waters was a staunch patriot, a lover of “democracy,” and a hater of “insurrection.” To go from there to “the hell with the Supreme Court” only took one decision that she disliked. Gee, could it be possible that Maxine Waters was never really all that fond of actual “democracy” — or, at very least, of the system of a constitutional republic — in the first place? She certainly gave that impression back in 2018, when she called on her followers to confront and menace Trump administration officials: “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Waters was calling on Trump administration officials to be menaced and intimidated in order to frighten them into adopting the Left’s favored positions on various issues, and that isn’t remotely the way a well-functioning republic is supposed to work. That’s just mob rule. Of course, Plato himself warned us in The Republic that democracy is a severely flawed system of government that all too quickly and easily degenerates into mob rule, and Maxine Waters herself illustrated how that can happen when she told her supporters to menace members of Trump’s cabinet.

She did this again Friday when she issued her warning that the Court, or pro-lifers, or the Republicans, or all of the above, hadn’t seen anything yet, and called upon her followers to defy the Supreme Court. And the worst aspect of this is that not a single Democrat will condemn her and defend the American principle of loyal opposition and peaceful dissent. Not a single “journalist” will challenge her and ask her if she was really calling for rioting and the defiance of the Supreme Court by the mob. This is, after all, the Biden era, in which the administration repeatedly refused to condemn flagrantly illegal demonstrations in front of Supreme Court Justices’ homes, trying to intimidate the Justices into upholding Roe v. Wade. Will the Justice Department that branded angry parents at school board meetings as terrorists upbraid Waters for her lawless remarks? They’re more likely to give her an award.