Jan. 6 Witch Hunt Committee Wants Garland to Hunt Trump

To the Americans who have managed to stay sane amid the prevailing madness, Attorney General Merrick Garland is a hyper-partisan authoritarian who has sicced the FBI on parents who are concerned about their children, exaggerating imaginary threats for political purposes while ignoring real terrorists. But to the even more rabid members of the House Jan. 6 committee, Garland is a big lovable marshmallow who has been far too easy on the traitor Trump and his white supremacist followers. They want him to act, to contain the Trump threat, preferably before the “insurrectionists” score big gains in the 2022 midterm elections.

The Associated Press, which can always be relied upon to amplify the concerns of the Leftists in the corridors of power in Washington, reported Saturday that “lawmakers investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are increasingly going public with critical statements, court filings and more to deliver a blunt message to Attorney General Merrick Garland and the Department of Justice.” The blunt message they have in mind? “President Donald Trump and his allies likely committed crimes, they say.” And they insist that Garland must act.

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) declared: “Attorney General Garland, do your job so we can do ours.” Her wide-eyed, fanatical colleague Adam Schiff (D-Witch Hunt) intoned solemnly: “We are upholding our responsibility. The Department of Justice must do the same.”

Bear in mind that Trump was already impeached for his actions on Jan. 6, and none of the accompanying investigations found any indication that he had planned to disrupt the counting of the electoral vote on that day, proclaim himself dictator and remain in power, or fulfill any of the Left’s other paranoid fantasies. The fact has been almost universally forgotten by now, but Trump actually called upon protestors on Jan. 6 “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”

None of the investigations of any of the demonstrators who entered the Capitol on that day have turned up any evidence that any of them were planning an insurrection, either, although that hasn’t prevented the demonstrators who still languish in prison from being shamefully mistreated. A few people have been charged with seditious conspiracy, including one, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes, who didn’t even enter the Capitol on that day.

Despite the facts, however, the Jan. 6 committee plows on, in what is clearly an attempt to stigmatize and open the door to the criminalization of dissent from the Leftist agenda. The members of the committee, of course, frame their rabid partisan vendetta in more noble terms: according to AP, they “see the case they are building against Trump and his allies as a once-in-a-generation circumstance. If it’s not fully prosecuted, they say, it could set a dangerous precedent that threatens the foundations of American democracy.” When Leftists talk about “American democracy,” they mean, “our unchallenged hegemony”; their vision of “democracy” doesn’t include a place for those who disagree with them.

Related: Yes, Merrick Garland Has Politicized the Department of Justice

Consequently, “the lawmakers seem nearly certain to send a criminal referral to the Justice Department once their work is through.” The Jan. 6 witch hunt is “already the largest criminal prosecution in the department’s history,” and it’s likely to grow, for when there is absolutely no evidence of what you’re looking for, you have to keep widening the scope of your investigation in hope of finding something, anything, you can use. AP notes that “more than 750 people have been charged with federal crimes. Over 220 riot defendants have pleaded guilty, more than 100 have been sentenced and at least 90 others have trial dates.” AP doesn’t bother to note the most important fact of all: none of those 750 people have been charged with the only crime that really matters in this case, which is treason. From the media hype and the statements from Democrat leadership, one would reasonably get the impression that the Capitol was crawling with traitors on that day. But there is nothing.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) issued this announcement in January: “As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee’s abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward.” McCarthy was right: the committee is one massive abuse of power and should never have been established. The committee’s pressure on Garland, who is likely only too willing to comply with their wishes, is more of this abuse of power. The Jan. 6 committee is a living symbol of the corruption and cynical abuse of the system that is pandemic in Washington today.