Trump: Democrats Say Ukraine’s Borders Are Sacred While Destroying Our Own

At CPAC Saturday, Donald Trump pointed out the latest in a seemingly endless string of examples of Democrat hypocrisy: Democrats are wild with indignation over Vladimir Putin’s violation of Ukrainian sovereignty, while they’re overseeing the destruction of our own sovereignty by turning our Southern border into little more than a line on a piece of paper.

Trump declared: “What has happened in Ukraine is a catastrophic disaster. But it isn’t really that interesting that so many Democrat politicians in Washington, they seem to be rushing to microphones to declare that Ukraine’s borders are sacred. They want to say their borders are sacred, and we feel for Ukraine in so many ways, but Ukraine’s sovereignty must be defended at all costs, they say, even while they’re destroying our own borders and surrendering our own sovereignty. We have a border that’s a catastrophe. We have people coming into our country that we don’t want. They will not be good for our country.” They’ll be good for voting Democrat to keep their welfare gravy train going, and to the likes of Schumer, Pelosi, and Old Joe Biden, that’s all that matters.

Once again, Trump was right. Democrat leaders are actively and aggressively against protecting America’s borders or limiting or seriously vetting those who are streaming in. Instead, they’re always looking for ways to bring in more.

Breitbart reported Friday that “President Joe Biden’s pro-migration homeland security agency is quietly preparing to open the nation’s borders and jobs to economic migrants who claim to be stateless.” This step “comes amid a lobbying campaign by pro-migration groups to create a border doorway for people who claim to have no national home. The lobbying campaign is symbolized by United Stateless, which is funded by various pro-migration groups, including George Soros’s Open Society Foundations.” Of course.

Meanwhile, “House Democrats are working with a number of open borders groups, many financially linked to billionaire George Soros, in an effort to eliminate all monitoring and tracking of illegal aliens in the United States.” Who would possibly benefit from that? Employers who prefer to pay illegals a pittance under the table rather than pay Americans the minimum wage, and Democrats who gain new dependents upon the welfare system who will vote in favor of perpetuating their rather lucrative dependency.

As an alternative to this madness, Trump reminded his CPAC audience that “the most important duty of every elected lawmaker is to protect and defend America, and that begins with protecting and defending America’s borders.” He was, however, the first president in a very long time to have a steady and sober regard for that fact; even Ronald Reagan got the open-borders ball rolling by agreeing to an amnesty that rewarded a million aliens for entering the United States illegally. Old Joe Biden and his handlers not only do not believe that the president should protect America’s borders, but have worked and are working actively to destroy them.

Related: The Necessity of Walls, Barriers, and Borders

As a result, Trump said, “we’re losing our country.” Instead of protecting our own borders, he added, Biden’s handlers “spent months obsessing over how to stop an invasion of a foreign country thousands of miles away.” This was a potentially catastrophic lack of focus: “You can’t defend Western civilization if you would not be able to defend your own civilization. And that means we need borders that work, elections that are fair and free and not rigged, and crime that must be immediately stopped in our cities.”

Western civilization, or what’s left of it, has fallen on hard times. The end to Biden’s open-borders insanity may only come when the United States has been sufficiently weakened and impoverished to make it no longer an attractive destination for illegal migrants; they’ll all be trying to get into China or Russia instead. In the meantime, if Western civilization as we know it is going to be preserved at all, the open-borders crowd must be thoroughly and decisively repudiated in 2022 and 2024, and politicians elected who genuinely put the interests of the American people first.

Will it happen? Maybe. One thing is certain, however: there are millions of people in America right now who will be fighting tooth and nail against any America-First candidate, and resisting, probably even to the point of violence, any attempt to secure America’s borders and protect the nation. That is the legacy of decades of Leftist hegemony over the culture.