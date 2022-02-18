Biden’s Handlers Release at Least 50 Afghans with ‘Potentially Significant Security Concerns’ Into the U.S.

Back in September 2021, Joe Biden reassured Americans that the Afghan refugees whom he was bringing into the United States would be as benign and harmless as Aunt Harriet. Old Joe’s crack team (no, not Hunter) of experts would make sure of that by “conducting thorough scrutiny — security screenings for everyone who is not a U.S. citizen or a lawful permanent resident.” Well, here’s a shocker: Biden, one of the world’s least trustworthy human beings, lied again: Not only were most of the refugees not vetted at all, but on Thursday it came to light that at least fifty Afghan refugees with “potentially significant security concerns” were admitted to the United States with no problem, and are here now. Thanks, Joe!

Wait, it gets worse. The Defense Department’s inspector general reported Thursday, according to the Washington Times, that not only did Biden’s handlers bring these security risks into the country, but now they have no idea where they are: “It looked at a sampling of 31 security risk evacuees identified as of Sept. 17 and found only three could be located.” Nor is that likely to be the extent of the problem: “Tens of thousands more names remain to be checked.”

The Defense Department’s audit explained laconically: “Not being able to locate Afghan evacuees with derogatory information quickly and accurately could pose a security risk to the United States.” Well, yeah. And so once again one has to wonder: Are the people who are running Joe Biden’s presidency really this careless and stupid, that they thought vetting these Afghan refugees was something they could dispense with when in a hurry, and that there would be no downside? Or is the situation even worse? If a gang of traitors who actively wanted to weaken the United States were ensconced in the White House, how could this have been mishandled any more than it has been?

The Times report suggests that the whole thing is just a result of poor planning and organization, not the massive betrayal of American citizens that it appears to be at first glance: “Investigators said a key set of Defense Department databases was off-limits to the vetting team in the early months of the evacuation effort, because of agreements the Pentagon had with other countries. Eventually, officials developed a workaround.” But that doesn’t make the situation any better. If unvetted Afghan refugees were brought into the United States because the vetting team didn’t have access to the necessary databases, the resettlement process should have been halted until those databases became available. Instead, an unknowable number of Afghans who could be jihadis or potential jihadis have been deposited into American communities, where they’re being welcomed with open arms by people who don’t have a clue about what they’re dealing with.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) observed: “I expressed concern about the administration’s lackluster efforts to screen evacuees flooding from the terrorist safe haven. According to a new report by the Pentagon watchdog, the situation is far worse than we thought.” He added that “the report should put a halt to talk of speeding up citizenship or other permanent legal opportunities for the evacuees,” but that’s about as likely to happen as the Democrats running a Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024. After all, the Biden administration is much more concerned about bringing large numbers of immigrants into the country who will be dependents upon the government, and hence be reliable Democrat voters, than they are about the national security issues involved in flooding the country with unvetted people from a jihadi hotspot.

Even aside from the question of vetting, which can only determine if the refugees are on various lists of known criminals and terrorists, is the social problem that the Afghans pose, and no one wants to talk about that at all. Already several Afghan refugees have been arrested for sexual assault. One Afghan at Quantico Marine Base in Virginia was arrested for sexual assault of a three-year-old girl; he explained ingenuously that what he had done was perfectly acceptable in his culture. That is true; so is bacha bazi, the sexual abuse of young boys, which American forces in Afghanistan were ordered to ignore among their Afghan friends and allies. Nothing is being done to explain to these Afghan refugees that American culture is different and that such practices are actually criminal acts here. Perhaps such efforts are considered “Islamophobia” and “ethnocentric.” And as is always the case with Leftist utopian fantasies, it is ordinary Americans who will be forced to pay the price.