With Inflation Skyrocketing and Border Crisis Worsening, Biden’s Handlers Issue First Non-Binary Passport

A migrant caravan of 95,000 people is heading toward the essentially non-existent Southern border. Gas prices are skyrocketing; indeed, inflation is rising sharply across the board. There are still Americans trapped in Afghanistan. Completely unvetted Afghans are disappearing from military bases inside the United States, and no one knows where they are. The supply chain crisis is growing, with consequences that could be catastrophic. Amid all this and more, Old Joe Biden’s handlers are tackling the real problems America faces today.

On Friday, the White House Gender Policy Council (yes, it’s real) proudly announced: “Today, the Biden-Harris Administration released the first-ever National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality.” Then on Wednesday came the really big news: the Biden regime has issued the first-ever U.S. passport with an “X” gender designation, instead of just plain old male and female.

Old Joe warned us this sort of thing would be in the offing in his Potemkin administration. Back in August 2019, he was asked how many genders there were, and answered: “There are at least three.” Asked to name them, the wily old grifter responded: “Don’t play games with me, kid.” But his handlers appear to be willing enough to play games with reality and pander to the Democrats’ far-Left base by issuing this passport.

The establishment media, however, is breaking out the hats and hooters; according to the Associated Press, the passport is “’a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year,’ the State Department said Wednesday.” The AP report that notes that although the State wonks didn’t say who was getting the “X” gender passport, “an intersex person from Colorado who has been in a legal battle with the government since 2015 to get a passport said one was received. A department official, citing privacy rules, declined to confirm whether the passport went to Dana Zzyym (pronounced Zimm).”

This Zzyym chap, or whatever, “said the fight for the passport with an accurate gender designation was a way to help the next generation of intersex people win recognition as full citizens with rights.” Zzyym “was born with ambiguous physical sexual characteristics but was raised as a boy and had several surgeries that failed to make Zzyym appear fully male, according to court filings. Zzyym served in the Navy as a male but later came to identify as intersex while working and studying at Colorado State University. The State Department’s denial of Zzyym’s passport prevented Zzyym from being able to travel to a meeting of Organization Intersex International in Mexico.”

All right. But one man’s — sorry, one person’s — “ambiguous physical sexual characteristics” is another person’s cultural fad. The State Department has now officially validated the fashionable gender confusion that has men entering women’s areas and exposing themselves, a man being hailed as the first female four-star admiral, and young people’s lives being destroyed by encouraging their unrealizable fantasies and placing them on harmful pharmaceutical regimens. According to AP, the State Department “now also allows applicants to self-select their gender as male or female, no longer requiring them to provide medical certification if their gender did not match that listed on their other identification documents.”

Jessica Stern, who is actually the U.S. special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights (why does the U.S. need a special diplomatic envoy for LGBTQ rights? Is LGBTQ a country now?), explained: “When a person obtains identity documents that reflect their true identity, they live with greater dignity and respect…. We see this as a way of affirming and uplifting the human rights of trans and intersex and gender-nonconforming and nonbinary people everywhere.”

Terrific. Biden’s handlers will be long gone from the White House by the time that the human cost — shattered lives, ruined families, broken relationships — of this transgender mania becomes fully apparent. In the meantime, the new “Gender? Whatever” passport is just another sign of this administration’s abject incompetence and mulish wrongheadedness. Surrounded by metastasizing problems of its own making, Biden and his handlers continue to insist that all is well, that the crises are all because the world hasn’t yet caught up to how awesome Old Joe is, and the real villains of the picture are the former president and his “white supremacist” supporters.

So if Americans can’t get essential foodstuffs this winter because of the supply chain crisis that Pete Buttigieg, who is supposed to be Transportation Secretary, was too busy playing Mr. Mom to address and can’t get out to the supermarket to look at the empty shelves anyway because gas just costs too much, there is nothing, nothing whatsoever, to be concerned about. We can all just eat “X gender” passports.