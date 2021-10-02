Fasten Your Seat Belt: Trump Files Motion Asking Judge to Force Twitter to Restore His Account

The Afghanistan withdrawal was a catastrophe, inflation is rising, the Southern border is essentially nonexistent, China, Iran and North Korea are emboldened, and the disasters just keep coming, but there is one bright spot in the dumpster fire that is Biden’s handlers’ presidency: no mean tweets. Banning Trump was a clear demonstration of the partisan nature of the far-Left platform, and the former president is finally acting against this censorship: on Friday, he filed a civil action to compel Twitter to restore his account and let him give us more mean tweets.

Trump, along with the American Conservative Union and a host of others, including the Leftist Naomi Wolf, who was suspended from Twitter for questioning the Left’s cherished vaccine dogmas, filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, asking that Twitter be compelled “immediately, and no later than forty-eight (48) hours following the issuance of the Court’s Order, to reinstate Plaintiff’s access to its platform and lift all temporary or permanent bans on Plaintiff’s Twitter account(s).”

The filing wastes no time in charging collusion between Twitter and Leftist elected officials: “Coerced by members of the United States Congress, operating under an unconstitutional immunity granted by a permissive federal statute, and acting directly with federal officials, Defendant is censoring Plaintiff, a former President of the United States.”

In fact, one of the most interesting sections of the motion calling for Trump’s reinstatement is its exposition of how Twitter was caving to Democrat pressure in banning Trump: “Private party censorship…becomes governmental action ‘when the State provides “significant encouragement, either overt or covert.”’ The coercive and threatening statements made by Congressional and Executive Branch members…applying pressure on and threatening consequences against Defendant if it failed to censor Plaintiff, amounted at a minimum to significant encouragement. Democrat members of Congress, as well as President Biden himself, repeatedly encouraged Defendant to censor and restrain Plaintiff’s views, or face catastrophic legal and regulatory consequences.”

Twitter, the motion also states, is “a major avenue of public discourse,” such that its “censorship and prior restraint of Plaintiff’s speech violates the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and likewise violates Florida’s newly enacted Stop Social Media Censorship Act (‘SSMCA).” Thanks, Governor DeSantis! Twitter, the motion correctly observes, “exercises a degree of power and control over political discourse in this country that is immeasurable, historically unprecedented, and profoundly dangerous to open democratic debate.” In banning Trump, Twitter top dogs cut off a principal “communication tool of his presidency.”

The motion notes that Trump was banned on January 8, 2021, for supposedly posting “misleading information” about the insurrection that never was, and for supposedly “glorifying violence.” Now that months have gone by and no one has been charged with anything like actual insurrection or treason, the partisan recklessness and authoritarianism of the Trump ban is clear.

What’s more, “the ludicrous incongruity of Twitter’s position on the matter came to full focus several months later. On August 8, 2021, a new account named for the Taliban unrecognized state, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the ‘Taliban’), a known terrorist organization, appeared on Twitter. Over the weeks that followed, Twitter allowed the Taliban to tweet regularly about their military conquests and victories across Afghanistan. The Taliban’s Twitter account is active to this day.”

Ban Trump for glorifying violence, allow the Taliban to continue to use the platform. Of course, the Leftists who run Twitter know that criticizing the Taliban would venture perilously close to the “Islamophobia” they eschew at all costs. Leftist politicians and media figures have routinely spoken in harsher terms about Trump and his supporters than they ever have about the Taliban. Former “Anonymous” alleged whistleblower Miles Taylor was by means going against the tide when he claimed on MSNBC in August that the “radicalized elements of the Republican Party now represent a bigger threat to our democracy than organizations like al-Qaeda or ISIS ever did.” MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart said on September 10: “MAGA and the domestic terror threat is much more worrisome than any foreign threat we could face.”

This is the world view of Jack Dorsey and the wonks who run Twitter; consequently, it’s no surprise at all that they have no problem with the Taliban but banned Trump. Despite the absurdity of this position, Twitter is likely to fight against this motion with all possible legal firepower, while taking no action to ban the Taliban, or Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei, or others who really do glorify violence but do so while adhering to the Left’s favorite religion. As far as the Leftist establishment is concerned, Donald J. Trump will remain a significant threat to their hegemony until he is safely in his grave. Even then, watch for concerted efforts to ensure that no one succeeds in memorializing the fallen America-First president. America does not and must not come first, and Twitter and its allies will continue to do all they can to make sure that everyone understands that.