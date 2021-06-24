Pelosi: 'Root Causes' of Capitol 'Insurrection Were 'White Supremacy, Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia'

Nancy Pelosi spoke today about “the root causes” of the January 6 Capitol riot: “the white supremacy, the anti-Semitism, the Islamophobia, all the rest of it that was so evident when you see a sweatshirt on one of the people saying, ‘Camp Auschwitz.’” She repeated the common and yet completely unsubstantiated claim that the Capitol incident constituted an “insurrection,” and once again claimed that Trump “incited” the “insurrection,” in flagrant disregard for the fact that Trump told the demonstrators to remain peaceful. Her list of the three “root causes” of this sham “insurrection” were, in effect, a list of those that she and the Biden Justice Department intend to go after, and the charges they will hang over their heads in the Stalinist show trials that could be in the offing.

As many have pointed out, this was no insurrection. No one has even been charged with such an offense. The protesters were unarmed. The claim that they used a fire extinguisher to murder a police officer, although repeated far and wide, has been completely debunked. The idea that the great mass of people who entered the Capitol on January 6 and stood around snapping pictures and gawking at statues were there to overthrow the government at the behest of a rogue president is a paranoid Leftist fantasy, not a reality.

And it’s a paranoid Leftist fantasy with a purpose. The Capitol riot is really Leftists’ Reichstag Fire moment, and they’re clearly going to use it to demonize, stigmatize, and silence all opposition to their agenda. Pelosi’s inclusion of the terms “anti-Semitism” and “Islamophobia” among the root causes of the riot makes that clear. The protesters who entered the Capitol building weren’t there because they hated Jews or Muslims or anyone else. The protests weren’t remotely about such matters. The protesters were in Washington to demonstrate against an election that was marred by numerous obvious irregularities, and which is still being investigated as a result, despite the establishment media’s furious efforts to brand all questioning of the election’s integrity as a “Big Lie.” If it were a Big Lie, there wouldn’t be such massive evidence of voter fraud, or audits going on in several key states and possibly more to come.

Protesting an election that shows so many signs of having been rigged has nothing whatsoever to do with “anti-Semitism” or “Islamophobia” — but what Pelosi was semaphoring is that she and her henchmen are going to use this to silence accused “anti-Semites” and “Islamophobes.” It’s the same thing with the anti-Semitism charge. One guy wearing an anti-Semitic sweatshirt doesn’t make the whole protest anti-Semitic; after all, Pelosi would heatedly deny that the recent anti-Israel protests were anti-Semitic, despite the appearance of Nazi imagery and calls for a new genocide of the Jews.

What’s more, the anti-Semites are all on Pelosi’s side: Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Linda Sarsour, Robert Malley, Hady Amr, etc. But in throwing that charge in, Pelosi makes a claim for the moral high ground for her destruction of the republic and institution of authoritarianism. The anti-Semitism among her foes is about as real as their “white supremacy.”

That’s the most serious charge, not because America is teeming with white supremacists, as the Biden administration would have you believe, but because foes of the Left are being tarred with that label in order to justify silencing and deplatforming them. This is deception and deflection at the highest level of government. The endgame of Nancy Pelosi and her colleagues is obvious and insidious: They’re going to find those white supremacist terrorists, and they’re going to prosecute and destroy them. If they don’t find any white supremacists in sufficient numbers, they will claim that others are white supremacists and defame and destroy them accordingly. Pelosi’s spurious assessment of the “root causes” of this phantom insurrection must be seen against the backdrop of the left’s increasingly common habit of referring to virtually anyone who opposes the hard-left, socialist agenda of Biden’s handlers and the establishment media as a white supremacist. This isn’t just a smear. It’s a smear with a definite purpose, and is heading us straight to the roundup of dissidents.

The demonstrators were (largely) Trump supporters, and Pelosi likely considers Trump supporters in the aggregate to be white supremacists, anti-Semites, and Islamophobes, but what has been a smear is now on the verge of becoming counterterror policy. It will be easier for low-information Americans to accept the destruction of the republic and the criminalization of political opposition if those political opponents are saddled with labels that everyone wants to avoid.