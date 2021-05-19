Thanks to the Left, Jews Are Under Attack – in the U.S., Canada, and Britain

In Los Angeles, Palestinian protesters asked people dining at the Sushi Fumi restaurant if they were Jewish, and proceeded to attack them with knives. Elsewhere in Los Angeles, two cars festooned with Palestinian flags chased a Jewish man down a street as he was leaving his synagogue. A Muslim mob screaming “Allahu akbar” attacked a Jewish man in midtown Manhattan.

In Florida, a van also bearing a Palestinian flag and emblazoned with the slogan “Hitler was Right” drove past a pro-Israel demonstration. A Nazi flag also flew at a pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto.

In fact, according to the Toronto Sun, “Israel-born Shawn says things got so violent at a pro-Palestine protest on a packed Nathan Phillips Square Saturday night it reminded him of the 1930s and 1940s in Nazi Germany.”

In Germany, a Leftist Jewish “journalist” tweeted: “May God kill all friends of the Jews!” And in Belgium, London, and elsewhere, Muslim demonstrators chanted “Khaybar, Khaybar, O Jews, the army of Muhammad will return.” As The History of Jihad From Muhammad to ISIS explains, Muhammad led a Muslim force against the Khaybar oasis, which was inhabited by Jews, many of whom he had previously exiled from Medina. Islamic tradition records that Muhammad said, “Allahu akbar! Khaybar is destroyed,” and ordered the attack to begin. When modern-day Muslims invoke Khaybar, they are recalling an aggressive, surprise raid by Muhammad which resulted in the final eradication of the once considerable Jewish presence in Arabia. To the jihadists, Khaybar means the destruction of the Jews and the seizure of their property by the Muslims.

Meanwhile, in England, Muslims screaming anti-Semitic slurs brutally beat Rabbi Rafi Goodwin outside his synagogue. In the city of Birmingham, Muslims broke into a YouTuber’s home and trashed it because the occupant allegedly “disrespected Palestine.” Also in England, a crowd of pro-Palestinian demonstrators chanted, “Muslim armies, where are you?”

It’s clear where they are: in Europe and North America. What we are seeing in the increasing violence against Jews in the West is that when the left claims that “right-wing” rhetoric leads to violence, they’re once again accusing their enemies of what they themselves are guilty of doing.

For years now, we have seen leftists legitimize violence against those whom they hate. Remember Kathy Griffin holding a mockup of Trump’s severed head. Remember Madonna saying: “I’ve thought a lot about blowing up the White House.” Remember failed CNN host and cannibal Reza Aslan’s infamous rant of August 2019, calling for the genocide of supporters of the former president of the United States: “The President is a white nationalist terror leader. His supporters – ALL OF THEM – are by definition white nationalist terror supporters. The MAGA hat is a KKK hood. And this evil, racist scourge must be eradicated from society.”

There are innumerable examples of open bloodlust on the left, with most of them never resulting in any professional difficulties for the people calling for violence. The situation is the same among the Palestinian Arabs. On July 12, 2019, a member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Fathi Hammad, delivered an impassioned speech in which he declared: “Enough warming up… We must attack every Jew on planet Earth and slaughter and kill them.” Hammad called upon Palestinians to buy knives, which he said could be had for five shekels (about $1.50), to kill Jews. He also said: “We will die while exploding and cutting the necks and legs of the Jews. We will lacerate them and tear them to pieces, Allah willing!”

On May 7, 2021, Hammad said it again: “People of Jerusalem, we want you to cut off the heads of the Jews with knives. With your hand, cut their artery from here. A knife costs five shekels. Buy a knife, sharpen it, put it there, and just cut off [their heads]. It costs just five shekels. With those five shekels, you will humiliate the Jewish state.” Then he added a quotation from the Qur’an: “‘You shall find the strongest in enmity towards the believers to be the Jews and the polytheists [5:82].’” Hammad declared: “The Jews have spread corruption and acted with arrogance, and their moment of reckoning has come. The moment of destruction at your hands has arrived.”

When he first called for Muslims to stab random Jews, Hammad added: “They think that we are rational people. Well, we aren’t. The people of Gaza are not rational.”

Yeah. And that irrationality has now spread all over the world. The international left, having aligned with the jihad force, is not going to stop these attacks on Jews. Lord knows Joe Biden isn’t going to say a word about them, and the FBI is too busy investigating the fictional insurrection of January 6 to take any notice. What we are seeing is the outcome of the left’s persistently violent rhetoric. And we will see much more of it.