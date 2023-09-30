No, the October 4 FEMA Alert Will Not Activate Chemicals in Your Body

On Wednesday, October 4, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will activate a nationwide alert to test the Emergency Alert System throughout the United States at around 2:20 p.m. Eastern time.

For only the second time, the alert will also activate all cell phones in the country, even if they’re off. You can’t opt out of the test; however, phones in airplane mode will not receive the alert.

The number of conspiracy theories about this test is more than usual. Apparently, there was a viral video with a clear warning about the emergency test.

“This test will be used to send a specific high-frequency signal through devices like smartphones, radios, and TVs with the intention of activating graphene oxide and other nanoparticles that have been inserted into billions of human beings around the world through the obvious means,” a man in the video says.

The “obvious means” are the mRNA vaccines developed for the COVID-19 pandemic. Something about “graphene oxide” in the jabs. The nutcase behind the video has no idea what the vaccine’s ingredients are. If he did, he’d know that there is no “graphene oxide” in the vaccines.

Associated Press:

Stanley Perlman, professor of microbiology and immunology at the University of Iowa in Iowa City, said the claims appear to be referring to old myths about the contents of COVID vaccines. These baseless conspiracy theories claim — without evidence — that the vaccines contain various materials, such as graphene oxide or other nanoparticles, that can interact with wireless communications technology. They claim that the materials, when activated, can allow governments to control and monitor people. But graphene oxide — a material made by oxidizing graphite — isn’t an ingredient in the COVID vaccine, notes Matthew Laurens, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

The idea that graphene oxide can be “activated” in any way is “nonsense,” wrote Julia Greer, a materials science professor at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena who has used graphene oxide in her research, in an email Monday.

“You can’t ‘activate’ graphene oxide,” she wrote. “What does that even mean?”

Those spouting the conspiracy theory don’t know what it means either. But they think it makes them sound intelligent if they write it. Apparently, graphene oxide was used to study vaccine structure. It was never part of the vaccine’s ingredients.

The mRNA vaccines have their own problems, to be sure. But there will be no “specific high-frequency signals” that will turn those who took the vaccine into government zombies or allow government officials to keep track of you — as if they’d want to.

