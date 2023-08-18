UN Says North Korea May Be on the Verge of Another Mass Starvation

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said North Korea is growing more repressive amid reports of mass starvation. He claims that the famine may get as bad as the catastrophic starvation of the late 1990s that may have killed upwards of three million people.

This is the first report about North Korea’s human rights since 2017.

“According to our information, people are becoming increasingly desperate as informal markets and other coping mechanisms are dismantled, while their fear of state surveillance, arrest, interrogation and detention has increased,” Türk said, according to The Associated Press.

North Korea closed its borders in 2020 in a futile attempt to keep COVID-19 from entering the country. In so doing, they may have set the stage for the biggest humanitarian catastrophe of the 21st century.

Türk pointed to increased penalties for viewing “reactionary ideology” via Western news sources.

NBCNews:

On the economic front, Türk said, the government has largely shut down markets and other private means of generating income and increasingly criminalized such activity. “This sharply constrains people’s ability to provide for themselves and their families,” he said. “Given the limits of state-run economic institutions, many people appear to be facing extreme hunger as well as acute shortages of medication.” Türk said many human rights violations stem directly from, or support, the militarization of the country.

In June, the BBC published an extensive report on conditions in North Korea, gaining unprecedented access to some North Korean citizens. What they discovered was a grim reminder that even in the 21st century, there are man-made famines that have the potential to kill millions.