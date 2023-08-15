What Happened to a Small Newspaper in Kansas Should Never Happen in America

Marion, Kan., is a town about 60 miles north of Wichita. It’s a town like thousands of other towns in the U.S. heartland. It even sports a weekly newspaper, the Marion County Record.

“This is the type of stuff that, you know, that Vladimir Putin does, that Third World dictators do,” the Marion County Record‘s editor and publisher Eric Meyer said during an interview in his office. “This is Gestapo tactics from World War II.”

Plot thickens MORE at Marion, Kansas. Police department headed by Chief Gideon Cody who did a CLEAR "prior restraint" raid on Marion County Record while being under investigation by it now claims Privacy Protection Act's subpoena requirement DOES NOT APPLY https://t.co/OQlZWApIZh — TheRealSocraticGadfly (@real_gadfly) August 13, 2023

Meyer was reacting to a police raid involving the entire Marion police department — all five officers — who seized computers and other records from the newspaper’s offices in connection with “an identity theft investigation,” according to Police Chief Gideon Cody. As it turns out, it was the raw exercise of police power that resulted in this blatant violation of the Constitution.

The pretense for the raid was the investigation of a restaurant owner who wanted to procure a liquor license from the state. But Kari Newell had a skeleton in her closet. She had been convicted in 2008 of drunken driving. In Kansas, anyone with a felony conviction for drunken driving was prevented from getting a liquor license.

The Record somehow got a hold of the information and was prepared to publish it — if it could be ascertained that the information was not obtained by illicit means. After double-checking, the Record was prepared to publish. And that’s when Chief Cody got a judge to sign off on a search warrant.

It should be noted at this point that the newspaper was also investigating Cody after receiving tips that he had left his previous job in Kansas City, Mo., to avoid repercussions for alleged sexual misconduct charges, Meyer said in an interview published Saturday on the Handbasket, a newsletter by journalist Marisa Kabas.

The plot thickens.

The computers and records taken during the search warrant also just happened to contain the names of sources who informed the newspaper about Cody’s sexual misconduct charge. I’m sure that was just a coincidence.

But the Record did not expose Newell’s DUI information. In fact, it was Newell herself who first mentioned the DUI during a city council hearing where she accused a reporter of sharing the DUI information with one of the council members, Ruth Herbel.

As it turns out, the DUI information was sent to both the Record reporter and Herbel. When asked by a Record reporter in an interview after the council meeting, Newell suggested it was her ex-husband who shared the DUI information.

But despite the convoluted story surrounding the raid, the stark fact is that it should never have occurred.

The exact justification for the search warrant isn’t known because the judge hasn’t released the affidavit supporting it. The affidavit would have been filed by Marion County officials.

Washington Post: