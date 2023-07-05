Media Blackout: Philly July 4th Mass Shooter Is BLM Supporter, Uses They/Them Pronouns

A 40-year-old man donned a bullet-proof vest on the Fourth of July in Philadelphia and opened fire randomly, say police, killing five and wounding two young children.

All media reports on the shooting get most of the facts right — the shooter opened fire with a rifle, the shooter was chased by police, firing back at them as he fled, and he was eventually apprehended in an alley two blocks from the initial shooting.

But only a few media outlets identified the shooter, Kimbrady Carriker, as a BLM supporter. Nor did Carriker’s gender identity pique the interest of most in the media. His Facebook page shows him in women’s clothing. I hesitate to identify the man as transgender for the simple reason there are numerous “identities” associated with wearing female dress. But the district attorney’s office “is using they/them pronouns to refer to the suspect based on ‘the information we have at this time,’” a spokesperson for the DA’s office told CNN.

TRANSGRESSIONS—The alleged gunman who murdered five people and injured two children in Philly has been identified as a Trans/BLM activist Kimbrady Carriker. Kimbrady was wearing a bulletproof vest and was also carrying a police scanner, a rifle, and a handgun. Police were able… pic.twitter.com/Yc5bQ0ILIv — Amiri King (@AmiriKing) July 5, 2023

While Carriker’s gender identity might not be relevant to the story — it’s an admittedly subjective decision on whether or not to include that information — the fact that he’s a supporter of Black Lives Matter has everything to do with a possible motive.

Is there an adult news consumer in the United States who doesn’t think that if Carricker was a supporter of Donald Trump, most news stories would have led with that information up top? Most would have included it in the headline.

New York Post:

On his Facebook page, Carriker posted two pictures of himself wearing a bra, a women’s top and earrings with his hair braided long in March, three months before the alleged shooting. He also regularly posts about supporting Black Lives Matter, including supporting workers who protested in the Strike For Black Lives in July 2020.

This story will vanish like the transgender mass murders in Nashville & Colorado Springs. Doesn't fit The Party's narrative. Gunman arrested for Philadelphia mass shooting which left 5 dead is BLM activist who wore women's clothes: sources https://t.co/hI8MKI7YhM via @nypost — Howie Carr (@HowieCarrShow) July 4, 2023

Hot Air’s David Strom points out that the co-morbidities of people suffering from gender dysphoria — schizophrenia, extreme paranoia, severe depression — are resistant to “affirmation care.”

The rhetoric justifying the mass movement to trans the kids is based upon a fiction: that failing to “recognize” children for “who they are” will lead them to kill themselves, and is itself an act of violence and an attempt to perpetrate genocide. First of all, while people with gender dysphoria are indeed at higher risk of suicide and every effort should be made to help them, there is simply no evidence for and substantial evidence to the contrary that gender “affirmation” will reduce suicidal ideation. The evidence, in fact, is that suicide risk peaks after gender “affirming” treatment over several years. There is zero genuine evidence that gender affirmation is a cure for or even a treatment for dysphoria.

But in the process of promoting a political agenda, the left has created a time bomb of people already mentally ill who believe that those who oppose them in their “gender identity”want to kill them.

There is also literally no evidence that transgender people are more likely to suffer violence than others–the assault and murder rates are actually lower than for the average person, for reasons that I do not understand, but the numbers tell us this. Yet the rhetorical flourishes of the Left are convincing far too many people with gender dysphoria that they are hated and at risk, and it is easy enough for people already suffering from mental illness to misread the anger at the encroachment of alphabet ideology into the schools as anger directed at themselves.

The news media has been cowed by trans activists — and BLM supporters — not to report inconvenient facts. This prevents Americans from engaging in a vital and necessary debate with all the facts.