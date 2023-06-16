Leader of Black Lives Matter in Calgary Arrested for Anti-Catholic Hate Crime

Black Lives Matter has fallen on hard times recently. At one time, corporations, guilt-ridden white liberals from Hollywood and elsewhere, and duped ordinary people gave the groups hundreds of millions of dollars to change the world. Now, most of these marks have quietly tiptoed away after realizing it was all a scam.

It was the biggest, most successful race scam in American history. And BLM leaders made sure they got theirs before the clock struck midnight and they all turned into pumpkins.

Shockingly cynical, to be sure. And brazenly corrupt. Tens of millions of dollars disappeared, and there is only a very small chance anyone will go to prison for it.

With the luster fading from the armor of the black knights at BLM, it’s easier to see them as the radical haters they truly are. The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Calgary, Canada, has been charged with a hate crime after she allegedly impeded access to a Catholic school due to reasons of “bias, prejudice, or hate based on race or ethnic origin,” according to local media reports.

Adora Nwofor, a sometime comedian, sometimes abortion rights activist, and full-time hater, was charged with mischief on June 2 in relation to an incident that occurred on May 26, according to court documents obtained by the Calgary Herald.

It’s alleged she interfered with people’s use of St. Thomas Aquinas School on 26 Avenue S.W. “for reasons of bias, prejudice, or hate based on race or ethnic origin.” Nwofor, 47, is president of Black Lives Matter YYC and has also been a strong activist for abortion rights. She led a May 2022 rally at Olympic Plaza in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court’s anticipated overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion in that country. The U.S. top court later followed through on a leaked draft decision and overturned Roe v. Wade.

News travels slowly in America. A recent Pew poll shows that 51% of Americans still support BLM. But that’s down from 67% in 2020, so I suppose that’s progress.

Daily Mail:

The decline in support for the controversy-ridden BLM Global Network Foundation has also been evident in a sharp decline in donations to the group. Tax filings released last month showed the group raised just over $9 million in its last fiscal year, a steep decline from the $79 million it raked in the prior year. A 60-page tax filing showed the foundation spent more money than it earned in its last fiscal year, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. It ended the year with roughly $30 million in assets, down from the $42 million in assets reported in its filing the previous year. The tax documents also show the foundation continued its business relationship with security contractor Paul Cullors, the brother of BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors, who resigned as foundation director in 2021.

The more things change…