Is There a Racial Angle to Murder Charges Against Chicago Mother and Son Being Dropped?

On the evening of June 17, 35-year-old Carlishia Hood and her 14-year-old son went out for a late bite to eat at a well-known hot dog and burger place on Chicago’s South Side.

As she stood inside the restaurant, ordering, Hood was accosted by Jerome Brown. While the substance of the argument was not clear in the video below, it resulted in Brown punching Hood in the face several times.

It’s unclear exactly what happened at that point. Hood’s son had entered the restaurant and was standing at the door when Brown began whaling away at Hood. The son took a legal firearm from his hoodie pocket and shot Brown in the back. Prosecutors originally alleged that Hood had texted her son to come into the restaurant and that after shooting Brown in the back, he followed the victim outside and, at his mother’s urging, continued to fire at Brown despite the fact that he was no threat to either Hood or her son.

Prosecutors also allege that Hood urged her son to shoot Brown’s girlfriend, who had been egging her boyfriend on when he was beating on Hood.

When the video above was released and went viral, the Soros-backed Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx dropped all charges against mother and son. It appears that there was a racial angle to the story because the prosecutor who originally filed the murder charges against Hood, Assistant State’s Attorney Anne McCord Rodgers, is white. And after pressure from the black community was put on Foxx, the charges were dismissed.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Brown is dead and no one is going to be arrested and brought to trial for his murder. Brown had a history of hitting women so it’s not like he was an angel.

But did he deserve to be shot to death?

Chicago Sun-Times:

Prosecutors said surveillance video showed Brown punching Hood repeatedly in the head before her 14-year-old son enters the restaurant and shoots Brown. He continued firing as Brown ran into a parking lot while pursued by the boy and his mother, according to prosecutors. Hood was accused of urging her son to keep shooting Brown and to kill him. She also allegedly told her son to shoot Brown’s girlfriend, who had been egging Brown on during the confrontation. Hood and her son left and returned home, prosecutors said.

Should Hood have been charged? She’s suing the city of Chicago and five police officers for wrongful prosecution among other charges. Her son, who followed Brown out of the restaurant continuing to fire, hitting Brown with multiple bullets, was also cleared of any charges.

During Hood’s press conference announcing her intention to sue, she refused to answer questions about urging her son to fire on Brown and his girlfriend. Nor was there any explanation for why the pair calmly got in their car and left the scene without waiting for the police.

There is more to this story besides the viral video that Foxx’s office says cleared Hood and her son of murder charges. Will anyone be curious enough to look into it?