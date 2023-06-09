More Sources Step Forward to Say U.S. Gov't Is in Possession of '12-15 Non-Human' Spacecraft.

This is either another elaborate UFO hoax by the government, using unwitting dupes to tell a fantastical story, or…

…the U.S. government has in its possession 12-15 “non-human” spacecraft that prove the existence beyond any doubt that there is life elsewhere in the universe.

The “hoax theory” is completely valid given the lengths the government has gone to since the 1950s to deceive the public about top-secret aircraft and new technologies like stealth tech using UFO disinformation as a cover. But after following the UFO story for 50 years, I can state with some certainty that this story is different.

I covered the original story earlier this week when a Department of Defense (DoD) whistleblower and a former member of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency filed a complaint with the DoD inspector general’s office claiming harassment from the brass for going to the inspector general to complain about the mishandling of classified data on UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena). The whistleblower, David Charles Grusch, believes that some of the information being kept under wraps is supposed to be revealed to the public — namely, the fact that the U.S. and other nations have 12-15 extraterrestrial “vehicles in their possession, some of which are intact.”

Here’s the kicker. The IG found sufficient cause to open an investigation.

Now, other government investigators are stepping forward to confirm knowledge of extraterrestrial vehicles.

New York Sun:

Michael Shellenberger, who writes on Substack and recently gained notoriety for testifying to Congress about the so-called Twitter Files, reports that his sources confirmed the substance of astonishing allegations from an intelligence community whistleblower that surfaced earlier this week in the Debrief and on NewsNation. The whistleblower, David Grusch, suggested that the United States has possessed alien technology for decades.

Read the denial by the Pentagon office charged with investigating UAPs and you’ll understand why this time it may be a different story.

The Pentagon’s new UFO watchdog, the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), refuted Mr. Grusch’s allegations after the reports circulated. “To date, AARO has not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate claims that any programs regarding the possession or reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials have existed in the past or exist currently,” Pentagon spokesman Sue Gough said in a statement.

Grusch and others who have now come forward have said nothing about the “reverse-engineering of extraterrestrial materials.” And besides, as Grusch and others have pointed out, the AARO doesn’t have access to the classified intelligence that others investigating UAPs have.

Mr. Grusch’s credibility has been questioned in some circles because, while he has presented material backing up his claims to the Intelligence Community Inspector General, Thomas Monheim, he has not produced any photographs of the so-called alien spacecraft to reporters repeating his allegations. Mr. Schellenberger notes, however, that the Department of Defense letter authorizing Mr. Grusch to speak to the press specifically precludes him from sharing any “photograph, picture, exhibit, caption or other supplemental material” on the topic.

There are photographs? This is going to get very interesting — perhaps very quickly.

Some of the same sources that have been feeding Mr. Grusch information also reportedly spoke to Mr. Shellenberger. They said the U.S. government is in possession of at least 12 to 15 nonhuman aircraft. “There were at least four morphologies, different structures,” one of those sources said. “Six were in good shape; six were not in good shape. There were cases where the craft landed, and the occupants left the craft unoccupied. There have been high-level people, including generals, who have placed their hand on the craft, and I would have no reason to disbelieve them.”

Yeah, I know. Why would aliens travel trillions and trillions of miles just to abandon the craft so that we primitive humans would have a mystery on our hands?

Congress knows. Other governments know. Some defense contractors know. It’s time for the American people to be told — in a scientific way — why they think these crafts are extraterrestrial and what clues we might have to their origin.

Bring it on.