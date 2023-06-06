DOD Whistleblower Claims U.S. Has Retrieved Several Craft of 'Non-Human Origin'

An Air Force veteran and former member of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency is coming forward with information that details classified reports of a program to recover aircraft “not of human origin.”

The military intelligence website The Debrief published the story by several authors, including Leslie Kean and Ralph Blumenthal — part of the team that broke the New York Times story in 2017 that exposed the efforts of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid to keep the government’s UFO investigations under the public’s radar. Reid had taken $22 million from the Pentagon budget and applied it to a secret UFO investigation office.

That office merged with the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAP) from 2019-2021, which was then formalized as the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) in 2022.

Air Force veteran says US government retrieved alien space craft and hid it. “There’s a sophisticated disinformation campaign targeting the US public”https://t.co/Q8HEwxVEV8 — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 6, 2023

Take the following with a grain of salt, although the sources are mostly impeccable.

David Charles Grusch, the whistleblower, claims in a complaint that the Pentagon, other nations, and defense contractors have recovered fragments “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures.” Grusch goes on to state that the “material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

“We are not talking about prosaic origins or identities,” Grusch said, referencing information he provided Congress and the current ICIG. “The material includes intact and partially intact vehicles.”

Is the dam of information about to break?

I’ve following the UFO story for more than 50 years, and I am not yet convinced that there is the kind of evidence described by Grusch of extraterrestrial visitation. But if people with the reputation of Grusch keep coming forward, I’ll have to re-evaluate that position.

Karl E. Nell, a recently retired Army Colonel who was the Army’s liaison for the UAP Task Force from 2021 to 2022 and who worked with Grusch there, characterizes the whistleblower as “beyond reproach.”

“A number of well-placed current and former officials have shared detailed information with me regarding this alleged program, including insights into the history, governing documents and the location where a craft was allegedly abandoned and recovered,” said Christopher Mellon, who served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and has worked with Congress for years on unidentified aerial phenomena.

“However, it is a delicate matter getting this potentially explosive information into the right hands for validation. This is made harder by the fact that, rightly or wrongly, a number of potential sources do not trust the leadership of the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office established by Congress.”

But some insiders — like Grusch — appear willing to step forward and illuminate what would have to be considered the most important story in human history.

Jonathan Grey is a generational officer of the United States Intelligence Community with a Top-Secret Clearance who currently works for the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC), where the analysis of UAP has been his focus. Previously he had experience serving Private Aerospace and Department of Defense Special Directive Task Forces. “The non-human intelligence phenomenon is real. We are not alone,” Grey said. “Retrievals of this kind are not limited to the United States. This is a global phenomenon, and yet a global solution continues to elude us.”

Grusch appears to be an “adept” officer, according to a 2021 NRO Performance Report. He was described as an intelligence strategist with multiple responsibilities who “analyzed unidentified aerial phenomena reports” and “boosted congressional leadership Intel gaps [in] understanding.” He was assessed by the reconnaissance office’s Operations Center Deputy Director as an “adept staff officer and strategist” and “total force integrator with innovative solutions and actionable results.”

Was he in a position to know what he says he knows? That remains to be seen.

“Individuals on these UAP programs approached me in my official capacity and disclosed their concerns regarding a multitude of wrongdoings, such as illegal contracting against the Federal Acquisition Regulations and other criminality and the suppression of information across a qualified industrial base and academia,” he stated.

The whistleblower complaint is out of the ordinary. It was filed in July 2022 after nearly a year of reprisals against Grusch at DOD for his going to the inspector general. Grusch couldn’t reveal a lot of the information because the Intelligence Committee staff didn’t have the clearance to examine it.

“When you have multiple agencies nesting UAP activities in conventional SAP/CAP programs, both as recipients of exploitation-related insights and for operational reasons, without appropriate reporting to various oversight authorities, you have a problem,” Grusch said, referencing the highly secret Special Access Programs and Controlled Access Programs.

Grusch spoke to journalist Ross Coulthart, reporting for NewsNation. “These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” he stated.

According to Grusch, that includes spacecraft from quite a number of other species.

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,” Grusch told Coulthart. “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

With several people vouching for Grusch and others all but confirming his thesis, it’s likely that in the not-too-distant future, we’ll begin to get some answers to the UFO conundrum.