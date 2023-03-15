PETA Urges Biden to Use Fake Eggs at Annual White House Easter Egg Hunt

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) must have had a bad month fundraising. The organization has taken to piggybacking its fundraising efforts on animal-themed holidays to highlight the brutal treatment of our animal friends. They tried shoving Punxsutawney Phil, the official groundhog of the Punxsutawney, Pa., event that garners worldwide attention, offstage because it’s “cruel” to hold Phil up in front of humans to determine if he sees his shadow.

Phil, and other groundhogs used in these celebrations, probably love the attention. And PETA loves the donations that roll in from their PR stunts.

But now, PETA has gone too far. The animal organization is complaining that unborn chickens need to be protected from exploitation by cruel humans who use eggs in the annual White House Easter Egg Roll.

The Hill:

In a Monday letter to the first lady, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk wrote that she wanted to “respectfully urge [Biden] not to allow the use of real chicken eggs for the White House Easter Egg Roll but to choose instead reusable plastic or wooden eggs — or even lovely painted rocks or egg-shaped balls — all of which would last for years to come.” Such a move, the animal rights organization’s president wrote, “would make the event eggstra special for chickens and inclusive of all children who attend, including those who don’t consume eggs for ethical, environmental, or health reasons.” “We hope you’ll agree that while families are shelling out nearly 70 percent more for eggs amid the deadliest avian flu outbreak on record, now is a hopping good time to hatch an Easter tradition that is kind and doesn’t prop up the cruel egg industry,” Newkirk said.

Is it really “inclusive” to deny eggs to the 95% of kids who aren’t allergic to eggs, don’t agree with the “ethical” restraints of not eating eggs, and don’t give a rat’s patootie about the minuscule environmental impact of eggs?

Of course not. PETA wants to turn a fun event attended by 30,000 happy people last year into a sullen, joyless occasion where painted rocks or reusable egg-shaped fakes substitute for the real thing.

The chickens in the eggs are, well, dead. We’re not doing them any harm. The mommy chickens laying eggs are bred for this sacred activity. And can you imagine thousands of kids armed with rocks and other non-egg projectiles? PETA is just asking for trouble — and a mass-casualty event.