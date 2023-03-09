Mayor Eric Adams Surrenders New York City's Title of 'Sanctuary City'

When Republican border governors began busing illegal aliens that the federal government released into their states to northern big cities like New York, Washington, and Chicago, the Democratic mayors in those cities whined incessantly that they were being forced to make good on their promises to be a welcome haven for illegal aliens.

Actually, their whine was more of a political attack.

“It is unimaginable what the governor of Texas has done, when you think about this country, a country that has always been open to those who were fleeing persecution,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said. “We’ve always welcomed them. And this governor is not doing that in Texas. But we are going to set the right tone of being here for these families.”

That was in August of last year. Adams has now changed his tune and decided not to welcome any more illegals — despite constantly bragging about New York being a “sanctuary city.”

Washington Examiner:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, announced that the city will be relocating illegal immigrants across the country after months of complaints that the city’s resources were being strained. The policy briefing that details Adams’s plan claims that “as of March 2023, there were 79,937 people in shelter placement in New York City. … This is due in large part to the influx of newcomers. Our shelter system is full, and we are running out of funds, staff, and space.” Therefore, New York City will now start busing illegal immigrants to other areas of the country. It’s a far cry from Adams’s sanctimonious campaign statements. According to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and other left-wing activists, it may even be “trafficking.”

Adams tried to move illegals to Canada, but the Canadians complained vociferously. Even the New York Times caught the rank hypocrisy of Adams’s program.

New York officials, who once condemned Texas leaders for busing migrants from the southern border, calling the treatment inhumane, are buying bus tickets for newcomers who want to go north and seek asylum in Canada. Mayor Eric Adams had originally welcomed the migrants, but he has since begun echoing the points of southern leaders, saying the city was buckling from the strain of absorbing more than 42,000 people in need.

His only option now is to bus illegals to cities across the country. Ignoring his previous statements about how “inhumane” Texas was in busing illegals is a necessity.

Related: NYC Mayor Eric Adams Says Stores Should Ask Customers to Remove Masks Before Robbing the Place

“There are cities in the state and across the country that … want to play the role,” the mayor said. “They realize that this is a national problem.”

Funny how it only became a “national problem” once illegal aliens began to fill up shelters in New York City.

Amusingly, Adams refused to name the cities that New York was partnering with.

“Please don’t ask me which cities because I don’t need you running to the cities and stopping them,” he told reporters at the announcement. “I know you enjoy pitting cities against cities, so we are not giving you that information.”

The media enjoys “pitting cities against cities”? That’s a nice try at gaslighting. In fact, the cities he wants to bus migrants to don’t want their own citizens to know what they’re doing.

Because it’s all about transparency.