'Human Freedom Index' Falls Precipitously in 2022 Thanks to the Pandemic

The eighth annual Human Freedom Index published by the libertarian-leaning Cato Institute is a guide to understanding how free or unfree almost every country in the world is. The level of freedom is judged by 12 distinct categories, including:

Rule of law

Security and safety

Movement

Religion

Association, assembly, and civil society

Expression and information

Relationships

Size of government

Legal system and property rights

Sound money

Freedom to trade internationally

Regulation

On a scale of 10 being most free and 1 being least free, worldwide freedom took a major hit in 2022. “There can be no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic was calamitous for overall human freedom,” write the authors of the Index, Ian Vásquez, Fred McMahon, Ryan Murphy, and Guillermina Sutter Schneider.

“The key question in future years is whether governments will fully reverse COVID‐​related restrictions on freedom as the pandemic moderates or whether some will continue to exert the additional control and spending power they have appropriated to themselves during the pandemic,” they write.

In all my 69 years, I’ve never heard of any government — free or unfree — voluntarily relinquishing power once it’s either been given by the legislature or, as in this case, unilaterally appropriated.

Even more insidious, the $5 trillion-plus pandemic “relief” measures contained thousands and thousands of pages that not one congressmen was able to read and digest before voting on. We’re still trying to understand what exactly was given to the federal government from these massive power grabs by the executive.

The revolt by conservatives during the speaker fight against this status quo arrangement to blindly transfer massive amounts of power from Congress to the executive may or may not put an end to government by fiat. But at least, there’s now an awareness that it needs to stop — regardless if there’s an “emergency” or not.

The countries that took the top 10 places, in order, were Switzerland, New Zealand, Estonia, Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, Iceland, Finland, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. Selected jurisdictions rank as follows: Canada (13), Taiwan (14), Japan (16), Germany (18), United Kingdom (20), United States (23), South Korea (30), Chile (32), France (42), Argentina (74), South Africa (77), Brazil (80), Ukraine (89), Mexico (98), India (112), Russia (119), Nigeria (124), Turkey (130), China (152), Saudi Arabia (159), Iran (162), Venezuela (163), and Syria (165).

In 2000, the United States was ranked number three in human freedom. We’re now ranked number 23, and the reason is the precipitous loss of personal freedom. The U.S. ranked 33 out of 165 in personal freedom categories, including a large drop in rankings for rule of law and freedom of expression.

One of the more interesting things about this index is the correlation between freedom and economic security.