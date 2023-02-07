A Double Attack on Our Health and Freedom

Where did it run yesterday, where will it run tomorrow?

—Sainte-John Perse, Song for an Equinox

Several weeks back I published a lengthy article dealing with the controversial and, as it turns out, dangerous subject of COVID-19 vaccine injury and the unforeseen consequences entailed by the jab. No vaccinated individual really knows what is coming down the pike in the years ahead, what pejorative effect the vaccines may have on his well-being., and what measures can be accessed, if necessary, to prevent or moderate further injury. The subject was highly sensitive, and the article was put behind a paywall to avoid censorship. Yet for the sake of public health, some very alarming possibilities need to be considered.

It is now becoming well-known that the COVID pandemic was not what it was made out to be. It resembles a virulent flu that affected mainly elderly populations with comorbidities and, as the Great Barrington Declaration sagely pointed out, might have been handled far more prudently and effectively. The overall survival rate was in the high 90% range—despite the disclaimers of the usual run of suborned “fact checkers.”

Even CNN Health reports that researchers estimate “the overall death rate to be about two-thirds of 1%.” Renowned Stanford epidemiologist John Ioannidis found that fatality projections had been hugely inflated by defective pandemic models notoriously developed by Neil Ferguson at the UK’s Imperial College. Similarly, by grossly over-amplifying strands of genetic material, including microbial pieces of dead virus or nucleotides, PCR tests created a profusion of false positives by, in some cases, an order of 56%.

Moreover, even the way the vaccine is injected into the body suggests a possible deltoid travesty. As Ray Arora writes in The Epoch Times, “The shots are supposed to be injected into the shoulder muscle,” but if they accidentally reach a vein, “it could lead to delivery of some of the vaccine to the heart [and internal organs] through blood vessels.” The sequel would produce adverse effects of differing degrees of severity. No less a presumed “authority” than Anthony Fauci admits in an article in Cell, “Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses,” that the vaccines were problematic.

There is little doubt that the deleterious effects of the vaccines — substances that have not been longitudinally studied and so devoid of clinical trial evidence — were neglected or deliberately ignored, leading to a pandemic of another stamp, namely a plethora of injuries, diseases, and fatalities. Excess mortality is a fact. Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) is a fact. Myocarditis is a fact. It is only the censors who programmatically deny the reality we confront, referring to countervailing data and reputable studies by scrupulous professionals as “misinformation,” as an “infodemic,” to cite a popular Ghebreyeseme, or by downranking them, making them difficult to find.

This should not have come as a surprise given the manner in which the mRNA inoculations interfere with regular cellular function by introducing, as Dr. Guy Hatchard, a former senior manager at New Zealand’s Genetic ID global food testing and certification company, explains in New Zealand’s Daily Examiner. “Foreign genetically active components,” he writes, “[upset] the integrated balance and complexity of cell functioning.” In other words, mRNA vaccination overrides the natural integrity of DNA “and a myriad of other crucial parameters.” (The accompanying video has been predictably removed by YouTube for “violating [its] terms of service,” which tells us that Hatchard’s message is vital and that YouTube will deplatform anyone and anything that violates the official narrative. Debate and discussion are off-limits.)

As a result, Hatchard continues, the cell “may never recover its factory settings,” instead producing “toxic spike protein and sending it around the physiology.” Such genetic material is essentially delivering rogue instructions to the genome. “Long-term damage from genetic modification” should have been expected. The terrifying fact is that there may be “no external reset button to rewind the clock of gene editing” generated by the vaccines — pharmakons that should be suspended or, better, mothballed to avoid “an unfolding catastrophe.”

It is now reasonably certain that the official containment strategy — masks, social distancing, lockdowns, and gene-therapy injections, called vaccines, had less to do with health than with power, financial gain, and increasing control by politicians, technocrats, medical specialists, and oligarchs over society and nation, which has come to be known under the general rubric of the Great Reset.

It would appear that a major factor in facilitating an authoritarian political outcome involves the vaccines themselves. The digital vaccine passport was instrumental in reducing and even eliminating the constitutional rights of citizens to bodily autonomy, legitimate domestic activities, and freedom of mobility. Worse, as retired nuclear physicist Jim Mason definitively shows in a blockbuster essay for C2C Journal, replete with analytical and mathematical data, “the government response to Covid-19 got people killed. Government overreach and collateral damage were likely more devastating than the virus itself.”

We might say that what is occurring on the level of the cellular economy may be transposed analogically to liberal society at large, whose traditional political functioning has been infected by a “foreign” process of social manipulation. A kind of vaccination regime is now in place. It is as if an integrated network comprising a corrupt political machine, a decadent academy, a pharmaceutical hegemon, and a subversive media cartel operates as a single system inserting its specific “proteins,” so to speak, into the body politic, seriously abridging, if not “cancelling,” its habitual autonomy.

In short, the DNA of ordinary life is now subject to the imposition of a set of coercive regulations that have destabilized the constitutional structure of healthy social and cultural functioning. The spike proteins of autocratic control in the form of restrictions, fines, mandates, bans, and censorship are circulating freely through the democratic system we once took for granted, diminishing our resistance to despotic ordinances and thus rendering us politically immunodeficient, helpless before the disease of impending totalitarianism. Major Russ Cooper, Executive Director of C3RF (Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and Freedoms), sensibly asks “if the intent all along was to instill fear into the population so that governments might accrue more power and control over its citizenry.”

It should be clear that the powers that be have no intention of surrendering their demagogic scheme to reboot the world to their advantage. We learn that the World Health Organization (WHO) has extended the COVID-19 International Health Emergency to mitigate an “emergency” that no longer exists. As Catherine Delgado points out in an excellent article for PJ Media, “many countries around the world, the United States included, are bound by treaty to follow WHO guidelines on diseases,” to be eventually linked to a global digital passport and digital ID. This means that “an extra-governmental body thousands of miles away over which you have no accountability power could decide without checks whether you are under lockdown or not.” Meanwhile, the American president has once again extended the travel ban for visitors. Fearful people everywhere still swear by their utterly useless and deforming masks. And of course, we are being primed for pandemics to come.

The truth is that we have been adversely affected both physically and politically. “An entire generation of politicians,” writes Brownstone Institute founder Jeffrey Tucker, “needs to be toppled from power all over the world. The same goes for media professionals, tech CEOs, and public-health officials. They all have to go. And we need a thorough accounting not to mention guarantees that nothing like this will ever happen again.” If we do not awaken and vigorously oppose this double attack on our health and freedom, many will suffer from the unforeseen effects of both vaccine poisoning and autocratic contagion. The catastrophe, as Dr. Hatchard warns, will continue to unfold. It’s time.