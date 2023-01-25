A Way-Too-Early 2024 Senate Election Overview

It’s the beginning of 2023, which means it’s a perfect time to write an overview for the 2024 Senate election.

Why so early? Frankly, it’s never too early to predict a slaughter of the Democrats. And 2024 is setting up to be a generational shift in the Senate’s partisan makeup as Democrats will be faced with defending 23 seats while Republicans will have to defend just 11.

For the Democrats, four of those 23 seats are held by Democrats in three red states — Montana, Ohio, and West Virginia — and one swing state (Arizona) with an incumbent who just quit the Democratic Party (Krysten Sinema) and is now an independent.

There are also 10 Democrats running who are 70 years old or older. How many of them will retire before the primaries is unknown, but considering the anti-Biden political climate, many of those Democrats may think seriously about leaving the Senate.

What this all adds up to is the probability of a GOP wipeout of Democrats in 2024.

The most vulnerable Democratic senators in 2024 are Jon Tester of Montana, Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Only Brown has announced he’s going to run, and there are several Republican candidates considering taking him on.

As for the others, both Manchin and Tester are seriously considering retirement, according to sources close to both men, and Sinema may quit rather than be humiliated in a three-person race.

Washington Post: