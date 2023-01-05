In a Nod to Reality, Biden Proposes to Expel Almost All Border Crossers and Will Visit the Border

Joe Biden entered office telling would-be border jumpers that they’d be welcome in the United States. Unlike the meany Trump, his policies would be “safe, orderly, and humane.”

After nearly 4 million people showed up at the border since Biden became president, the folly of that policy became clear. The president and Democrats tried ignoring the crisis at the border, pretending there wasn’t one. The obedient and subservient news media obeyed like the good little lap dogs they are, and the crisis was an issue only to those Americans who cared about backward things like security and the rule of law.

But Biden is now stuck with a problem largely of his own making. And rather than continuing to do everything at the border that’s opposite of what Trump did, he’s now ready to adopt some of the policies utilized by Donald Trump to relieve the pressure on border states who are dealing with a massive increase in illegal immigrants and asylum seekers.

Naturally, Biden is trying to blame Trump for much of the crisis.

“It’s just a fact that years of congressional inaction and the previous administration’s destructive policies have created an immigration system that does not serve our national interests and that makes it much harder for legal migration to take place in a safe, orderly, and humane way,” said the senior administration official who briefed reporters.

Donald Trump’s policies kept illegal immigration at a trickle, so calling them “destructive” is ludicrous.

Washington Post: