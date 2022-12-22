Marine Corps Urged to Drop 'Sir' and 'Ma'am' Salutations to Be More 'Gender Inclusive'

The United States Marines — “The Few. The Proud. The Woke.” — commissioned a study to help Marines in boot camp avoid “misgendering” their drill instructors and generally avoid all the traps and pitfalls of hurting the feelings of Marines by being more “gender inclusive” in their discourse.

You and I might have absolutely no problem identifying the gender of the person screaming in your ear to clean your gunsights or shine your shoes. But apparently, the woke youth of today aren’t quite sure. After all, how many genders are there today? More than three or four, I can assure you.

So to avoid confusion, there are now new guidelines on how to interact with your drill instructor. The plan is to bring the Marine Corps into the 21st century.

“The Army, Navy, and Coast Guard effectively de-emphasize gender in an integrated environment,” the report asserts. “Instead of saying ‘ma’am’ or ‘sir,’ recruits in these Services refer to their drill instructors using their ranks or roles followed by their last names. Gendered identifiers prime recruits to think about or visually search for a drill instructor’s gender first, before their rank or role.”

What does the Marine Corps think of this?

Daily Wire:

“That’s going to take some effort,” Col. Howard Hall, chief of staff for Marine Corps Training and Education Command, told Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services. “Honestly, that’s not a quick fix. What are inculcating in our young recruits that will or will not be reinforced when they graduate and enter the fleet Marine force? So again, we want to avoid any quick-fix solutions that introduce perturbations down the line.”

Before you start looking for the punchline or wonder if this was a story lifted from the Babylon Bee, you should know that this multi-million dollar 737-page study was written by people who consider misgendering someone as an act of war.

One would think that the mission of the Marine Corps might have changed from warfighting to being at the forefront of using proper pronouns in the military.

“Replace gendered identifiers (e.g., ‘sir,’ ‘ma’am’) in the primary salutation or response to drill instructors with gendered neutral language such as ‘drill instructor,’ ‘senior drill instructor,’ ‘senior,’ ‘DI,’ or ‘SDI,’” the report states.

This is a solution looking for a problem. The chances of “misgendering” a drill instructor are about as good as one of these woke snowflakes surviving more than 24 hours at Parris Island. Gender be damned. Can the kid fire a rifle, and does he want to kill in the name of Uncle Sam?

All the rest is woke nonsense.