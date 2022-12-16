Japan, Once a Pacifist Nation, Will Double Its Defense Budget to Face China Threat

Japan has risen from the literal ashes of World War II to become an economic superpower. There was barely a stick or a stone left standing in Japan in 1945, and the Japanese elites blamed the military.

Article 9 of the Japanese Constitution says, “The Japanese people forever renounce war as a sovereign right of the nation and the threat or use of force as means of settling international disputes.” But gradually, as global threats from Russia and China rose in Asia over the decades, Japan modified its stance on pacifism.

They were able to do this thanks to their close relationship with the United States. But now, China has become an economic superpower and may be able to challenge the U.S. for global supremacy militarily in less than a decade.

Japan’s role has now become critical to American defenses and the defense of free people everywhere.

NRO:

During the 20th century, when Europe played an outsized role in global politics, hundreds of thousands of Americans died preventing Germany from dominating Europe, and hundreds of thousands more with thousands of nuclear weapons defended the industrial heartland of Europe from Soviet machinations during the Cold War. If China can pull Asia into its orbit, it will achieve in the 21st century what Germany and the Soviet Union could not in the 20th. The United States would not automatically lose its independence in this scenario, but it would be hard-pressed to defend itself, let alone to assemble a new coalition to defend the free world.

Japan chose sides long ago. And now, realizing that the balance of power is changing, the Japanese are taking the extraordinary step of doubling their defense budget.

“Unfortunately in the vicinity of our country, there are countries carrying out activities such as enhancement of nuclear capability, a rapid military build-up, and unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force,” said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Japan’s defense budget would be 2% of GDP by 2027.

BBC: