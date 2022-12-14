You Think American Airports Are Bad? This Country's Air Travel Experience Is Even Worse

I stopped flying about 10 years ago when getting through an airport became an intolerable exercise in government indifference. The airline employees were nice enough but since all my luggage was carry-on, I only made contact with someone whose job it was to make my flying experience as painless as possible on a limited basis.

Otherwise, have you ever seen a TSA agent smile? Or experienced anything but surly grunts from an airport worker? American airports are a necessary travail for Americans who absolutely, positively must fly for business. But if you’re going to take the family across the country, I recommend you drive.

Related: Supreme Court Upholds TSA’s Ability to Require Masking. WHY?

It’s even worse in India. Much worse. At the airport in Delhi, lines snake from one end of the airport to another. There are lines for security, lines for baggage check, and lines to enter the gate.

There are 1.4 billion people living in India. Are they all trying to leave Delhi at once?

Mad queues at Delhi airport for security checks, add last minute quote jumpers, plan and reach early. Post security check it’s a relief. #delhi #airport #queue https://t.co/QOaGw130KL pic.twitter.com/z6qyALsTZv — balamahajan (@balamahajan) December 12, 2022

This is planned chaos. There is a separate corridor kept exclusively for those who opt for #DigiYatra #Aadhaar. Obviously because there are few takers now, there is hardly any waiting.

Setting the stage, so people succumb. https://t.co/AqSaBQBhut — Viswanath L (@bulletmanV) December 10, 2022

Indeed, Digiyatra would solve a lot of problems. The app was designed to ensure a contactless and paperless check-in process, using facial features to establish identity. Alas, there are still a few bugs to work out and because of that, the line for Digiyatra use is wide open.

Digiyatra does not work! Downloaded. All verified on the phone. And…the actual machines do not work at T3 Delhi Airport. The queue is empty. While the others are packed. @JM_Scindia @ministry_CA Please help. pic.twitter.com/dIA6MgScwa — Rudra C (@Rudra_81) December 11, 2022

The Quint:

How we got here: The reason for the hold-up varies depending on who you ask: 1. Tourist footfall saw a boost this year with hospitalisation rates receding since the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Indian Express. 2. Terminal 1 of the airport is undergoing an expansion which has resulted in more passengers flying through Terminal 3, Moneycontrol reported. 3. Tech glitches is another reason that was pointed out by passengers who said that the barcode scanners at check-in points were acting up.

Another insanity in Delhi is that all the security trays into which passengers place their wallets, phones, and other items they are taking aboard the plane are one size: extra-large. Yikes.

Meanwhile, the government is on the job, and given half a chance they’ll either screw it up even more or find new, inventive ways to make people insanely angry.

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday issued several directives that are supposed to ease congestion at major Indian airports amid the passenger rush ahead of Christmas break.

The Times of India:

“Held a detailed discussion with heads of all major Indian airports, CISF (which manages airport security) and immigration officials on capacities deployed and those required at every point to process domestic and international passengers smoothly through the peak travel season,” Scindia tweeted. He said plans for peak-hour capacity will be worked out, based on passenger processing capacity at each major airport. Landing cards will be distributed on board and filled up prior to arrival, so as to minimise queues at immigration counters. Scindia also directed “capacity augmentation of security manpower and hand baggage screening”, besides assessment of x-ray capacity for baggage. Following his announcement, Mumbai International Airport Ltd issued a passenger advisory asking them to reach at least 3. 5 and 2. 5 hours before international and domestic flights, respectively, “to allocate additional time for travel related formalities and mandatory security protocols”.

“Allocate additional time for travel related formalities?” George Orwell is alive and well if the Indian government can call waiting in lines for hours to board a plane “travel-related formalities.”

If I ever have to go through an airport again I will seriously consider taking a bus or — death be not proud — Amtrak. Anything to avoid the prospect of being trapped in serpentine lines at an airport before being trapped in a huge, metal cylinder flying 600 MPH at 30,000 feet.

I picked a helluva time to quit drinking.