Biden Aide Calls Oil Companies' Refusal to Increase Drilling 'Un-American'

It’s hard to wrap one’s head around the lack of cognitive skills of the people who work for Joe Biden. You’ve got a “non-binary” expert in nuclear waste moonlighting as a luggage thief, as an example.

But as the anonymous source, “Deepthroat,” told Bob Woodward during Watergate, “Forget the myths the media’s created about the White House. The truth is, these are not very bright guys…” And that statement is proven every day and just about every time a Biden aide opens his or her mouth.

You might have heard that there’s something of an oil crisis in America. While the president has disgraced himself by groveling beneath the feet of the mighty Saudi king begging for more oil, the rest of his administration has been jawboning American oil companies to drill, drill, drill, baby!

Here’s where the lack of cognitive skills comes to the fore. In the first six months of the Biden administration, the president was running around the world gleefully telling anyone who would listen that he was going to end fossil fuel use. And yet, Amos Hochstein, President Biden’s international energy envoy and chief energy advisor, is railing against Wall Street and shale oil companies for not ignoring the president’s promise to destroy them and going ahead to drill, drill, drill, anyway.

“I think that the idea that financiers would tell companies in the United States not to increase production and to buy back shares and increase dividends when the profits are at all-time highs is outrageous,” said Hochstein. “It is not only un-American, it is so unfair to the American public.”

Hochstein wasn’t done. “You want to pay dividends, pay dividends. You want to pay shareholders, pay shareholders. You want to get bonuses, do that, too. You could do all of that and still invest more. We are asking you to increase production and seize the moment.”

Said the number one cheerleader for destroying the oil and gas industry in America.

Financial Times:

The Biden adviser’s comments will spark a reaction in the US shale sector, which has complained about mixed signals from a White House that has called for more fossil fuel output while also talking of cutting demand and speeding up a shift away from oil and gas. But Hochstein denied any contradiction, saying the US could “do two things at the very same time, ensuring we have enough [oil] supply for a strong global economy while accelerating the energy transition.”

This guy can’t even walk and chew gum at the same time, and he’s telling us that the government can both destroy the fossil fuel industry and require it to do its bidding on increasing supply?

The U.S. is in the very best of hands.