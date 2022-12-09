First Gen-Z Congressman Denied D.C. Apartment Due to 'Really Bad Credit'

You’re tempted to take newly elected Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost, the first member of Gen-Z to serve in Congress, by the hand and sit him down to tell him the facts of life.

“You’re all grown up now, Max, and you should know there are certain truths about being an adult. And one of the really, really important ones is don’t screw up your credit score.”

Mr. Frost apparently was asleep when that life lesson was given out.

He tweeted out a lament about being unable to rent an apartment in our nation’s capital because of his “really bad credit.”

Just applied to an apartment in DC where I told the guy that my credit was really bad. He said I’d be fine. Got denied, lost the apartment, and the application fee. This ain’t meant for people who don’t already have money. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 8, 2022

Frost says the reason his credit sucks is that he ran for Congress for a year and a half and barely survived as an Uber driver.

For those asking, I have bad credit cause I ran up a lot of debt running for Congress for a year and a half. Didn’t make enough money from Uber itself to pay for my living. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 8, 2022

Mmmmm… just a suggestion, but maybe you should have put off running for Congress until you could afford to? I guess delayed gratification isn’t in your plans.

It isn’t magic that we won our very difficult race. For that primary, I quit my full time job cause I knew that to win at 25 yrs old, I’d need to be a full time candidate. 7 days a week, 10-12 hours a day. It’s not sustainable or right but it’s what we had to do. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) December 8, 2022

What’s with the royal “we”? He’s not married, according to his website, but he has apparently adopted a kind of quasi-socialist persona in that anyone supporting him becomes part of his group — the cool kids, evidently.

Actually, if the congressman-elect gave a landlord his resume, he might have been denied an apartment even with OK credit.

Wikipedia:

Frost has been organizing since around 2012, when he was active with Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign. He also volunteered with the Newtown Action Alliance, an organization created in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. He has identified Occupy Wall Street, the Columbine High School massacre, the killing of Trayvon Martin, and the Orlando nightclub shooting as events that affected his thinking. He later worked for Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and Margaret Good. Frost was formerly a pro-Palestine activist and held pro-Palestinian beliefs before reversing his foreign policy position in 2022. Frost survived an incident of gun violence at a Halloween event in Downtown Orlando in 2016. Frost was an organizer with the American Civil Liberties Union and worked to support Florida’s 2018 Amendment 4 and to pressure Joe Biden to stop supporting the Hyde Amendment in 2019. He was the national organizing director for March for Our Lives

Frost wants to “build toward a future without prison,” and he supports the decriminalization of sex work and cannabis use. So, no prison, cheaper sex, and pot. What’s not to like?

Don’t worry about Mr. Frost finding a place to live. Offers are pouring in on Twitter.

Congressman- I have someone offering you a beautiful townhouse in Petworth. I'm a reporter at WUSA9, CBS, DC. Please DM or email me: [email protected] — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) December 9, 2022

We want to help—be our guest! PETA offers you a place in our vegan, nonpartisan D.C. office with a private room, shower, mini-kitchen, and free WiFi 😊 Enjoy a month of peace & quiet in a place where supremacism is out and kindness is in! — PETA (@peta) December 8, 2022

And amidst the outpouring of love and offers of help, one lone voice dared suggest the obvious.

Why did you run for office if you couldn't afford an apartment? It seems like financial literacy should be a requirement before running for office so people don't vote for someone who can't balance a budget. — A Fluffy Pinecone (@AFluffyPinecone) December 8, 2022

That’s a big “duh.”