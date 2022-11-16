News & Politics

Senator-Elect John Fetterman Is Fine; Just Don't Talk to Him, Says Aide

By Rick Moran 2:29 PM on November 16, 2022
I understand perfectly why the people of Pennsylvania rejected Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz. It didn’t help that he was from New Jersey and didn’t know much about his adopted state. It also didn’t help that there was very little pushback from Oz and his campaign on his puppy-killing (done at a time it was acceptable) for research or his lack of knowledge about groceries.

But Oz at least would have been able to answer simple questions from the media. The fact that Fetterman couldn’t and the local and national media tried to make his obvious and painful disability an asset was one of the most blatant acts of political prestidigitation in recent political history.

Perhaps Fetterman will slip quietly into obscurity while his wife runs his office — answering mail, giving interviews, yelling at the staff. But Fetterman won’t be doing any of that because his cognitive abilities have been severely impacted by his stroke.

Here’s one of Fetterman’s press aides trying to explain away his obvious incapacity for office:

It’s not that he has “auditory processing problems.” It’s that he “can’t understand what people are saying to him,” as Jim Treacher sardonically points out.

A reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle tried to be very, very helpful.

Sure it would be helpful. It would also be helpful to have his wife or his aides translate whatever he says. And while they’re at it, why not just craft the answers themselves?

Some Fetterman defenders compared his disability with that of Senator Tammy Duckworth who was wounded in battle and gets around in a wheelchair.

Um…yeah. So the inability to speak is the same as the inability to walk? It’s a certain mindset that equates all “disabilities” and lumps them into one, giant category of “physically challenged persons.”

Ask the Senator if he really, really deep down sees a press flunkie like Garcia as a “coworker?”

For our VIPs: Would You Want John Fetterman Driving Your Kid’s School Bus?

Fetterman’s stroke was far more serious than his campaign let on at the time.  And there are still questions of just how much better he is going to get.

More from Treacher:

If he wanted to recover, why did he run for the Senate? He’s all finished recovering. He’s not going to get any better. This is what he is now. He won’t talk to you because he can’t talk to you. He doesn’t understand what you’re saying, and even if he could, he wouldn’t be able to form a sentence in reply.

Yell at me all you want, but that’s what’s happening. I didn’t push him into this. I didn’t exploit a literally brain-damaged man in a quest for power. In other words, I’m not Gisele Fetterman.

There’s a good chance that there will be additional improvement, but it should be obvious to anyone who isn’t a Democratic partisan that Fetterman will be impaired for the rest of his life. The problem is that Pennsylvanians will have to wait six years to replace him.

Rick Moran

Rick Moran has been writing for PJ Media for 13 years. His work has appeared in dozens of media outlets including the Washington Times and ABC News. He was an editor at American Thinker for 14 years. His own blog is Right Wing Nut House. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

