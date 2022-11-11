Border Chief Given the Option of Resigning or Being Fired

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Chris Magnus, who presided over an influx of illegal aliens that reached more than 2.7 million in 2022 alone, was given an ultimatum by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to either resign his position or be fired by Joe Biden.

Magnus reportedly fell asleep during meetings and antagonized colleagues by opposing the border patrol mission of protecting the border. Critics say he was entirely “disinterested” in the functions of the border patrol.

“He was and remains completely unqualified for the job. But that’s exactly what the Biden administration wanted. A man who was tied to their politically-driven, ideology-based open border policies,” said former acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan. “Qualifications be damned.”

But Magnus sounds like he isn’t going anywhere. “I am excited about the progress I made and look forward continuing that work,” Magnus said.

Fox News:

“Operationally he’s not even in the conversation,” one official told Politico. “He knows the border, but the ins-and-outs and the size and capabilities of CBP is pretty far outside his remit and understanding how to deal with other parts of the administration.” Magnus pushed back against the claims in the Politico article in a lengthy statement in which he said he cares “a great deal about CBP and the people who work here.” “In the 10 months I’ve been CBP’s Commissioner, I’ve gotten up to speed on the agency’s many complex areas of responsibility. While CBP is an operational—not a policy-making—agency, I’ve been closely involved in the major DHS immigration, border security, trade, and other policy discussions throughout my time as Commissioner. I frequently share insights from CBP’s frontline law enforcement and civilian personnel in those discussions and will continue to do so,” he said.

It’s gotten so bad that some top-level managers at DHS are saying they’ll quit if Magnus doesn’t resign.

Politico: