Why Aren't Democrats' Attacks on 'Election Deniers' Working?

Democrats have spent more than $50 million on ads boosting Republican candidates. What’s that, you say? Why in the name of all that is good and holy would Democrats do such a thing?

Democrats gambled that elevating “election deniers” during the primaries would pay off in November when Democratic candidates could paint the Republican as “extremist.” The strategy had mixed results as the GOP candidates for governor in Illinois and Pennsylvania — both strong Trump supporters — are losing badly while a Republican Senate candidate in New Hampshire, retired Army Brigadier General Donald Bolduc, is closing in on incumbent Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan.

Related: Liz Cheney May Have Just Put the Final Nail in Democrats’ Coffin in Ohio Senate Race

All told, there are almost 300 “election deniers” running for office as Republicans. And Democrats are getting hysterical about the virtual certainty that most of them will win. They are predicting the end of democracy. They are warning of the end of our right to vote.

So why aren’t the voters moved by the Democrats’ warning of the end of American democracy? Do voters not love America? Do they care?

Specatator USA:

One problem is that by donating to the very candidates they claim are “threats to democracy,” the Democrats inadvertently admitted their apoplectic warnings about the danger of these election deniers were nothing more than political theater. But beyond that inconvenient truth, their strategy also hinges on whether or not voters think being an election denier disqualifies a candidate in the first place. Based on what we’re seeing in a lot of these races across the country, that doesn’t seem to be the case. The polls indicate that for most voters inflation is the number one concern.

How dare the voters care more about money at a time like this, right?

It isn’t that voters don’t care about our democracy; it’s that they “assigned greater urgency to their concerns about the economy than to fears about the fate of the country’s political system.” In other words, it just isn’t as big of a deal to voters as left-wing media outlets want it to be. I’m sure to beltway Democrats this is a distressing revelation. After all, besides abortion, screaming about election deniers is the only thing the Democratic Party has left. They were banking on this accusation playing big with voters.

And, of course, questioning elections is just like questioning the mental fitness of politicians; it’s fine so long as a Democrat is doing it.

Voters are generally far more practical and less ideological than commentators on the left and right. They’re far too busy making babies, raising children, and working to make ends meet to listen to the hysterical rantings of politicians about abortion or “election deniers.”

Spectator USA writer Grace Curley writes,” Maybe Republicans and Democrats have come to terms with the sad reality that this is just what happens in American politics today.” The fact is, Democrats deny the results of elections too — and never get called out for it. Maybe that’s why the voters aren’t as worried about democracy as leftists want them to be.