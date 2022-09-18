Washington, D.C. Mayor Says Her City Can't Handle a Few Thousand Illegals Because 'We're Not Texas'

The mayors of Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago have been desperate to turn the tables on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has exposed their hypocrisy by busing a few thousand illegal aliens who were caught at the border and released after being processed. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker to call out the Illinois National Guard to deal with a few hundred illegals who had been bused from Texas.

Indeed, as much as Abbott’s political ploy is a stunt, the mayors are pulling their own political stunts in return. And their white-hot, over-the-top rhetoric is becoming more hysterical and out-of-control every day.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a press conference, “We’re not a border town,” Bowser said. “We don’t have an infrastructure to handle this type of and level of immigration to our city… We’re not Texas.”

Democrat Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser: "We're not a border town. We don't have an infrastructure to handle this type of and level of immigration to our city … We're not Texas." pic.twitter.com/yqiZZbQAp0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 16, 2022

Of course, D.C. isn’t Texas. The small Texas towns and cities that have become the Biden administration’s preferred destination for illegal aliens who have been processed and released don’t have half the resources of our nation’s capital.

Bowser just doesn’t want Washington to carry the burden of caring for, feeding, and sheltering illegal aliens.

Let Texas handle it.

Washington Examiner:

“Given that most people will move on, our primary focus is to make sure we have a humane, efficient, welcome process that will allow people to move on to their final destination,” Bowser said last week. Bowser also opened an office to respond to the large increase of immigrants in the declaration and has unsuccessfully lobbied for National Guard logistical support. Abbott, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), and Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) have increased their efforts of sending immigrants from the southern border to “sanctuary cities.”

Since April, 7,900 illegals have been bused to Washington. The border patrol is arresting 8,000 illegals a day along the southern border. W. James Antle wonders why the border towns have to bear the entire burden of Biden’s immigration disaster.

When large urban centers such as New York City, which advertise themselves as sanctuary cities, already house large immigrant communities and have vast social welfare budgets that are overwhelmed by the redirection of some of these new immigrants to their jurisdictions, what hope should random Texas border towns have? When Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, is a fearsome destination for 50 people, what happens when 50,000 people find themselves in less affluent areas, sometimes living underneath highway underpasses?

Bowser’s lament that D.C. isn’t Texas only exposes the shocking arrogance and elitism of the Eastern left-wing political establishment.

What magical properties does Texas possess? Why are immigration policies supposed to benefit Martha’s Vineyard and Kalorama Heights at the expense of El Paso? The editorial boards speaking of these immigrants as “so much refuse to be deposited without notice” and activists comparing DeSantis’s maneuver to “me taking my trash out and just driving to different areas where I live and just throwing my trash there” may mean to characterize their ideological foes’ motives, but they are telling on themselves.

The clear message that Bowser and other left-wing mayors have sent is, “not in my backyard.” They want to be free to kibbitz from the sidelines, criticizing the response to the human tidal wave unleashed by Biden’s reckless rhetoric, pulling the race card, the compassion card, and every other left-wing card in the deck.

Just don’t bring those dirty illegal aliens to my city.