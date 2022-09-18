Protests in Iran Over Murder of Woman by Religious Police

Mahsa Amini, a bright, perky 22-year-old Iranian woman, died on Friday. She was beaten to death because her hijab didn’t cover enough or her head.

Ms. Amini was on a visit to Tehran with her family when she was stopped and taken into custody by the morality police. She was in their custody for two days until she was rushed to the hospital suffering from what appeared to be a severe beating.

Mahsa Amini, 22, is in a coma after being tortured by Iranian authorities. This would be unacceptable no matter what, but the fact that she was arrested for improper wearing of the hijab makes it even more horrifying. Please join me in sharing her name and story.#مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/FEB6BYfIZO — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) September 15, 2022

She died on Friday. As news spread of her death, women across Iran protested the only way they could.

Iranian women show their anger by cutting their hair and burning their hijab to protest against the killing of #Mahsa_Amini by hijab police.

From the age of 7 if we don’t cover our hair we won’t be able to go to school or get a job. We are fed up with this gender apartheid regime pic.twitter.com/nqNSYL8dUb — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 18, 2022

This is an everyday occurrence in Iran.

Do you really want to know how Iranian morality police killed Mahsa Amini 22 year old woman? Watch this video and do not allow anyone to normalize compulsory hijab and morality police. The Handmaid's Tale by @MargaretAtwood is not a fiction for us Iranian women. It’s a reality. pic.twitter.com/qRcY0KsnDk — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 16, 2022

Some protesters are removing the hijab — a crime punishable by a jail term.

Women of Iran-Saghez removed their headscarves in protest against the murder of Mahsa Amini 22 Yr old woman by hijab police and chanting: death to dictator! Removing hijab is a punishable crime in Iran. We call on women and men around the world to show solidarity. #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/ActEYqOr1Q — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 17, 2022

16 September 2022

Iranian protests in Tehran-Iran after the murder of #Mahsa_Amini by the Islamic Republic,

protesters chant:

“I will kill whoever killed my Sister!

Down with the dictator” #مهسا_امینی pic.twitter.com/oRNLaj9H90 — atusa sabagh (@goodbadatusa) September 16, 2022

Also on Twitter, Prominent Iranian lawyer Saeed Dehghan described Amini’s death as a “murder,” saying she had suffered a blow to the head which had caused the base of her skull to fracture. State television broadcast images on Friday purportedly showed her falling to the ground inside a large hall full of women while arguing with one of the female instructors about her dress. In a statement on Friday, Tehran police insisted “there was no physical encounter” between officers and Amini. It said Amini was among a number of women who were taken to a police station for “instruction” on the dress code on Tuesday. “She suddenly fainted while with other visitors in the hall,” the statement said.

Activists are accusing Iran of engaging in a nationwide crackdown in enforcing draconian religious restrictions. In July, a young woman, Sepideh Rashno, disappeared after getting into an argument on a Tehran bus with another woman who accused her of removing her headscarf. She was released in late August after a public “confession” that activists say was staged.

Activists accuse Iran of being in the throes of a major crackdown that is affecting all areas of society, including a new push against the Bahai religious minority, death sentences for gays, a surge in executions and arrests of foreign nationals. Raisi plans to travel to New York for the UN General Assembly next month where he is set to face intense scrutiny over Iran’s human rights record. “Raisi will be given a platform in New York to freely address the world while his government criminalizes free speech and stamps on human rights at home,” said Ghaemi.

That Biden wants to make any kind of deal with these barbarians is unconscionable.