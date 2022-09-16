UN Report: 50 Million in Forced Labor and Forced Marriages

A United Nations report out this week says that 50 million people worldwide are either being held as forced laborers or given into forced marriages. That’s up 10 million from just five years ago as worsening economies in the third world due to war and the pandemic, increases in extreme poverty, unsafe migration, and gender-based violence have underpinned slavery.

There has been an explosion of sex slaves, with more than one in four forced laborers being in the sexual exploitation market. The poor, women, and children are disproportionately vulnerable.

Fox News:

Based on available data, ILO and partners found increases in child and forced marriages in countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Congo, Egypt, India, Uganda and Yemen. But the report said wealthier countries were “not immune” to the problem, with nearly one-in-four forced marriages taking place in high or upper middle-income countries. Crises including the coronavirus pandemic, climate change and armed conflict have underpinned rises in extreme poverty, unsafe migration, and gender-based violence in recent years, raising the risk of all forms of modern slavery, it said. All told, more than 2/3 of all forced marriages were found in the Asia-Pacific region – the world’s most populous region – but the highest number per capita came in Arab countries where nearly 5 in 1,000 people were in forced marriages.

Eighty-five percent of forced marriages were the result of “family pressure.” But many of those “brides” are younger than 15, with some as young as 9.

The reason for the increase in slaves is a matter of poverty.

BBC: