Nearly 25% of Democratic Voters Believe Men Can Get Pregnant

According to an online survey from WPA Intelligence, nearly one in four Democratic voters believe that men can get pregnant. The percentage rose when only including women and shot up to an astonishing 36% of white, college-educated female Democrats who believe men can get pregnant.

“Overall, few Americans think men can get pregnant,” said Conor Maguire, Managing Director of WPAi. “But with 36% of a core Democratic constituency (college-educated white Democratic women) and one out of five Democrat voters believing this, one can see why Democratic leaders coddle the radical gender theory movement.”

“Coddle” isn’t exactly the word that applies. Perhaps “worship” describes their attitude better.

Daily Wire:

The poll underscores the Left’s growing embrace of a radical gender theory that biological sex does not dictate gender. People born female can later “identify” as men while retaining the ability to reproduce; hence the claim “men” can become pregnant. A recent Pew Research poll found that about 5% of young adults in the U.S. believe it’s possible to identify into a gender that differs from their biological sex.

Only 5% of young adults believe this nonsense, yet we have instances of teachers being fired for questioning the dogma. How did such a tiny percentage of radical, fervent true believers come to dominate so completely the conversation about gender identity?

The answer to that question is that when a supposed “authority” like the CDC is pushing radical gender theory, liberal orthodoxy demands that it be included in the narrative. Liberal networks slavishly echo what the “experts” are saying. And liberal talking heads incorporate the “facts” into their commentary.

It’s a scientific and medical fact that men can get pregnant and also have abortions. Trans men and non-binary individuals are human beings who deserve to be acknowledged by society. They choose their own identity—not me, not you, not any doctor, and certainly not any politician. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 12, 2019

The American Civil Liberties Union, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and numerous liberal media outlets, including CNN and MSNBC, are increasingly opting for terms such as “pregnant people,” or “birthing parent,” instead of “women” when referencing pregnancy, fertility and abortion.

In actuality, those pushing radical gender theory are well aware that only someone with a uterus can get pregnant and give birth. They just prefer referring to people who say they aren’t women as “men” because it’s so rad and awesome to pretend.

“Some trans men and nonbinary people can also get pregnant, as can cis girls and trans boys,” wrote Harmeet Kaur, who covers culture for CNN. “This is also true in the opposite: Not all women are able to get pregnant. Some cis women struggle with fertility, while trans women lack uteruses. Opting for gender-neutral terms such as ‘people’ or ‘patients’ allows for these nuances in a way that just saying ‘women’ does not.”

Obviously, the overwhelming majority of Americans do not think men can get pregnant. Nor do they believe unicorns are real or that pigs can fly. But when you put blithering idiots and ideological nutcases in charge of regulating language, strange things can happen.