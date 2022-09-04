Great News! KJP Tells Us That Biden Has Created 'Ten Thousand Million Jobs' Since He Took Office

Maybe we’ve gotten Biden all wrong. Maybe he’s the best president since, since…maybe Barack Obama. Maybe we underestimated his agenda and there is no recession, no inflation, and no problems at all.

Maybe we should be listening more to Karine Jean-Pierre.

KJP was giving the White House a daily briefing when — we hope — she uttered a gaffe about the number of jobs created since Biden took office.

Fox News reports that KJP said, “As you know, the good news is, in August the economy created 315,000 jobs, which is important. We have created nearly ten thousand million jobs since President Biden took office, which is the fastest job growth in history.”(emphasis added)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre: "We have created nearly ten thousand million jobs since President Biden took office, which is the fastest job growth in history.” pic.twitter.com/ZS2Kws98Io — Newsmax (@newsmax) September 3, 2022

Indeed, no one thinks that KJP is stupid enough to believe that Biden has created 10 billion new jobs (which gives a whole new meaning to a “chicken in every pot”).

Naturally, the right side of the political spectrum had a veritable picnic.

Tech researcher and businessman Dr. Eli David ran the math on the press secretary’s numbers and sarcastically remarked how well the jobs numbers are under Biden. “That’s 10 billion, more than the entire population of the world. Amazing job!,” he tweeted. “’Ten thousand million?’ Did you also take math via Zoom?,” asked Red State columnist Buzz Patterson. American Greatness senior fellow Ned Ryun wrote, “Honestly, she just needs to put on clown makeup before every press conference.” UK journalist Nile Gardiner witnessed the gaffe and claimed it’s emblematic of the lameness of the Biden administration. He tweeted, “The sheer hubris and staggering amateurism of the Biden presidency is breathtaking.”

Exactly, that backdrop and lighting for Biden’s “Evil Trump” speech reminded me of a high school talent show I was in where we did a sketch about Faust and the devil. It was that cheesy.

No doubt KJP checks all the boxes. She’s the first openly gay, black female to hold the position of press secretary. What else she has to recommend her, I have no idea.

Meanwhile, Twitter was using the poor dear’s tush as a pin cushion.

Math is hardhttps://t.co/oJH3ZWlo1y — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) September 2, 2022

And let’s not forget the good Dr. Evil.

Ten thousand million is literally TEN BILLION!… There aren't even that many people on the planet!🤣🤣🤣🤡

🌎 pic.twitter.com/KptWDNocoa — Harmful Content (@SpankyThree) September 3, 2022

TEN. THOUSAND. MILLION. Good, cause everyone has to work 3-4 jobs to offset inflation. https://t.co/FIyOp0ZxIp — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 2, 2022

Good Lord! "Ten Thousand Million jobs…"

Pro tip: Make sure your press secretary passed the third grade.

Then again, we all know math is racist pic.twitter.com/Xb9SQ5XiLD — Filippo Maria O di B 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 🇨🇭🇷🇺 (@Filippo60) September 4, 2022

Ten thousand million is something a 4 year old comes up with when counting M&M’s — 🇺🇸Fran Zwink🇺🇸🍷🥃 (@FranZwink) September 3, 2022

Saying that she’s an incompetent fool who doesn’t belong in such a high-profile position in the White House would be racist, sexist, and homophobic of me.

Ask me if I care. She’s still an incompetent idiot.