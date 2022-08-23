Biden Set to Pull the Trigger on Forgiving at Least Some Student Loan Debt

After more than a year of hesitation and procrastination, the Biden administration faces an August 31 deadline to decide how much student loan debt to forgive. The moratorium on student loan payments that began in March 2020 as a pandemic relief measure is set to expire at the end of the month, and Biden is weighing the political costs and benefits of possibly extending the moratorium while forgiving a large slice of student debt — perhaps up to $50,000 or more.

Many economists believe forgiving up to $10,000 in student loan debt would add significantly to inflation. But with midterms approaching, Biden knows that forgiving at least some of the debt would be very popular with voters in the 18-34 demographic.

According to the Washington Post, the moratorium has already cost the federal government more than $100 billion in interest payments. And the plan most discussed publicly — forgiving $10,000 in debt for those making less than $125,000 — would cost taxpayers $230 billion.

But the radical wing of the Democratic Party believes it’s nowhere near enough. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) believe that Biden can wipe the slate clean for student borrowers, forgiving $1.3 trillion in debt with a stroke of Biden’s pen. Biden has not entirely dismissed this idea, as he met with Schumer and Warren on Friday.