Hostage-Taking Bank Robber in Lebanon Cheered by Large Crowd of Onlookers

A Lebanese man entered a bank in Beirut armed with a can of gasoline and what appeared to be a shotgun, demanding access to his $210,000 in savings. A crippling economic crisis has forced the government to limit cash withdrawals from banks to a few thousand dollars to prevent bank runs and the suspect, Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, needed money to pay his father’s medical bills.

Hussein took several hostages, and as word spread of his predicament, a large crowd gathered outside to cheer him on.

BREAKING: Video of hostage situation in #Lebanon at a major bank in downtown Beirut. An armed man is holding bank staff until they release his deposits, he says are $210,000: pic.twitter.com/xG9A9H3Yl8 — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) August 11, 2022

“Give him his money, give him his money,” the crowd shouted.

Lebanon is experiencing the most extraordinary economic crisis in modern times, with nearly half the country facing starvation. The government is run by a small group of kleptocrats and divided by religion with Christians, Sunni and Shia Muslims, and Druze families dividing power and wealth.

Washington Post: