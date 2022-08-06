First Buses of Illegal Aliens Arrive in New York City From Texas

New York City Mayor Eric Adams complained two weeks ago that illegals were overrunning his city and depleting city services. He blamed Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas) and his “Operation Lone Star” program for busing illegals to New York, but Abbott never sent any buses to the Big Apple — until now.

Abbott had targeted Washington, D.C. in the bus program. But since Adams mistakenly blamed Abbott for the influx of illegals into New York City two weeks ago, the Texas governor obliged the mayor and is sending some buses his way. The first bus from the border arrived in the borough of Manhattan on Friday.

Adams was livid about New York shelters filling up and the influx of illegal aliens putting a strain on city services. But it wasn’t Abbott’s doing. As the New York Post has been reporting for months, the Feds have been flying illegals from the border directly to the Big Apple — and not telling anyone about it.

Under cover of darkness, every night the federal government is transporting illegal migrants as fast as it can away from the border on secret charter flights into unsuspecting communities around the country. Officials have lied and obstructed the few journalists who have tried to reveal the truth. This is nothing short of a betrayal of the American people. And that’s not just me saying it — those are exactly the words of one federal government contractor employed to transport migrants from the southern border to the airport in White Plains.

New York is a sanctuary city, and Adams said he would welcome all illegals despite the strain on city services. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief,” Abbott said in a statement.

Washington Examiner:

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a statement. “In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city.”

Abbott is making life very uncomfortable for Joe Biden, Eric Adams, and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. He is presenting them with a golden opportunity to put up or shut up about how compassionate and kind they are toward illegal aliens while calling the border state Republicans “cruel” and heartless for not accepting hundreds of thousands of illegals with very little help from Washington.

Earlier this week, Abbott invited the Democratic mayors of New York and Washington to travel down to Texas for a tour of the southern border and to see firsthand how mass releases of migrants into border communities are affecting his state and the rest of the country. Abbott sent Adams and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser a letter Monday offering to arrange a visit so they can see for themselves how “local communities are being overrun” as a record-high number of illegal immigrants are encountered attempting to enter the United States from Mexico without permission since President Joe Biden took office.

After calling Abbott every name in the book, the two mayors are not going to play along and participate in Abbott’s dog and pony border show. But bringing the problem of illegal aliens to the center of power (Washington) and media (New York) on the East Coast makes the problem just a little more real for the movers and shakers.

The media has highlighted the supposed “cruelty” of Abbott’s program and has tried to portray the illegals as being “tricked” into boarding buses for Washington. But at the very least, Abbott is bringing home the hard truth that the massive illegal alien influx is not just a problem for border states and that mayors who puff out their chests and brag about how compassionate they are toward illegals might want to show a little understanding for those politicians and officials on the front lines of this unfolding tragedy.