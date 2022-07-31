The 'Recession or Not' Argument Is a Distraction: Our Economy Is Worse Than Almost All Major Countries

Joe Biden almost certainly saw this coming. The president spent the last week before the Bureau of Economic Analysis report, which showed another quarter of negative growth, prepping the nation for the bad news: We met the “technical” definition of a recession.

Biden basically said, “Definition? Schmefinition! I’ll make up my own. That’ll get those crazy right-wingers frothing at the mouth in no time.”

Related: Social Media Fact-Checkers Are Rejecting Criticism of Biden’s Recession Doublespeak

This, Biden proceeded to do with gleeful intent. The entire pundit class went to war over the arcane definition of an economic term. Meanwhile, the nation was distracted from the reality of what the 0.9% negative growth in the second quarter meant in comparison to other major economies.

Newsweek reports that the “United States saw worse economic growth than seven other major economies in the second quarter of 2022.” Only China with its COVID-19 lockdowns performed worse.

Even Mexico’s economy outperformed the U.S. economy.

Of the major countries which have released growth figures for the second quarter, encompassing April-June, Spain performed the best with an annualized growth rate of 1.1 percent. It was followed by Italy and Mexico, both on 1.0 percent, then South Korea with 0.7 percent and France on 0.5 percent. Germany and Singapore both recorded zero growth, although as their economies did not shrink this was still better than the U.S. figure.

“Coming off of last year’s historic economic growth, and regaining all the private sector jobs lost during the pandemic crisis, it’s no surprise that the economy is slowing down as the Federal Reserve acts to bring down inflation, the White House statement said.

“But even as we face historic global challenges, we are on the right path and we will come through this transition stronger and more secure.”

Brave words. But aren’t these the same bozos who were wrong about inflation?

Washington Post: