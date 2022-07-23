Gavin Newsom Signs Gun Control Bill in an Infantile Effort to 'Own the Right'

Remember when you were a kid and did stuff just to get back at your playmates? Maybe a little girl called you a name, and you pulled her hair, or a boy tripped you up, and you kicked him in the shins.

Silly, wasn’t it?

Not to California Gov. Gavin Newsom. The man who would be president is playing hyperpartisan games with Democratic voters. He ran a million-dollar ad campaign in Florida smearing Republican governor and potential rival for the presidency Ron DeSantis.

And in Texas, it was full-page newspaper ads.

Politico:

The full-page Texas newspaper advertisements — which ran in the El Paso Times, Houston Chronicle and Austin American-Statesman — edit a quote from Abbott about “the right to life” being lost to “abortions,” inserting the word “gun violence” instead — a direct rebuke to Abbott’s record on two highly charged issues.

Neener, neener, neener.

Now, Newsom is trolling the entire right. He just signed into law a bill that would “allow private citizens to sue anyone who manufactures, sells, transports or distributes illegal ‘assault weapons and ghost guns,'” according to Fox News:

The measure was crafted in response to last year’s Texas abortion ban that prohibits the procedure once a heartbeat was detected and allows private citizens to sue physicians, drivers or anyone else who aids a woman in receiving an abortion for $10,000. The California gun law would grant $10,000 in damages per weapon to private citizens who sue. Citizens could also be awarded the same amount if they file a lawsuit against someone who illegally sells firearms to people under 21 years of age. The bill was introduced after Newsom directed state lawmakers in December to draft a gun control measure modeled after Texas’ abortion law, S.B. 8. The governor called for the legislation just days after the Supreme Court ruled that the Texas heartbeat law could remain in effect following a legal challenge.

I guess this is the kind of thing brain-dead lefties cheer for. The left has been criticizing Biden for not “being tough enough” with the right. This new gun law — which is probably unconstitutional — shows how “tough” Newsom is.

At least, it appears “tough” to brain-dead lefties.

“It is obvious that this is a retaliation against lawful gun owners and the court because of the Texas decision. There’s a full expectation that the firearms industry will have a very strong reaction towards the signing of this bill,” Sam Paredes, executive director of Gun Owners of California, said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “They are really, really trying to be nothing but vindictive against lawful people in the firearms industry. All of our attorneys are in the process of evaluating what we are going to do on this thing.”

Newsom spouted the usual idiocies in his speech patting himself on the back for signing this useless piece of wastepaper. “While the Supreme Court rolls back reasonable gun safety measures, California continues adding new ways to protect the lives of our kids. California will use every tool at its disposal to save lives, especially in the face of an increasingly extreme Supreme Court.”

Newsom is kind of light on facts. How will the new law “protect the lives of our kids”? How will it “save lives”? Grasping at straws is not good public policy. But Newsom couldn’t give a fig about public policy. This is about hyperpartisan politics. And Newsom is playing the screaming, squirming infant demanding attention.