SHOCK: Biden Sent Oil to China and Other Nations, Compromising Our 'Energy Security'

I’m sure there’s a complicated, esoteric reason for the U.S. sending five million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve to other nations in Europe and Asia, including China.

It all makes perfect sense to the Mandarins who oversee our economy.

But for the rest of us? Not so much.

“Shark Week” begins later this month, but for Republicans, there’s plenty of blood in the water already.

Fox Business News:

“The American people deserve answers as to why our emergency energy reserves are being sent to foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party, compromising our energy security and national security,” House Energy and Commerce Committee Ranking Member Cathy McMorris Rodgers told Fox News Digital in a statement. “President Biden needs to remember that our strategic energy reserves are for emergencies, not to cover-up bad policies. America needs to flip the switch and increase our capacity to produce and refine oil here at home,” she continued. “Now is not the time to use our strategic stockpile.” “President Biden needs to remember that our strategic energy reserves are for emergencies, not to cover-up bad policies. America needs to flip the switch and increase our capacity to produce and refine oil here at home,” she continued. “Now is not the time to use our strategic stockpile.”

The Chinese are not our friends. Maybe Biden should write that down somewhere so he won’t forget it. The Chinese Communists are not our BFFs or our frenemies. They are our mortal ideological, strategic, and deadly foe and to pretend otherwise borders on criminal delusion.

Earth to Biden: You don’t sell a vital strategic resource to an enemy in the process of helping another enemy inflict a humiliating defeat on the United States.

“After multiple failed attempts to lower U.S. gas prices by robbing our emergency strategic petroleum reserve, will someone please inform the decision makers at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue that we have much larger and more strategic undeveloped energy resources that can be extracted, processed, and utilized cleaner and safer right here at home benefiting American workers and businesses?” House Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., told Fox News Digital. Westerman added that promoting domestic production would solve many of the current problems facing the U.S. and prevent Biden from “having to go to Saudi Arabia and beg for their oil.” “The emergency reserves of oil that are in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are designed for international crises,” Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., the ranking member of the House Select Committee on Climate, told Fox News Digital in an interview. “They’re designed for natural disasters, they’re not designed to mitigate bad energy policy.

Exactly. Biden tapped the SPR to lower prices at the pump for Americans. This, after shutting down pipelines, denying legal sales of oil and gas leases on federal lands, and pledging to raise the price of energy to fight climate change.

Admittedly, it wasn’t a lot of oil. But at what point should the Biden administration stand on principle and say “no” to the Chinese slave masters, “no” to the Chinese virus spreaders, “no” to the Chinese military that is routinely threatening Taiwan and other Asian allies of the United States?

Apparently, there are some things more important than principles.