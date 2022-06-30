Dobbs Ruling Triggers Not-Real-Men to Get Vasectomies

I don’t want to denigrate anyone’s manhood. After all, there’s a lot more to being a man than simply having the ability to impregnate a woman. And while there are plenty of reasons for a man to undergo a vasectomy, most of them are unrelated to health.

That might explain the rush by men to see urologists to get snipped. The Washington Post says that urologists report a significant spike in requests for vasectomies in the wake of the Supreme Court decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

“It is something I put on the back-burner of my mind until very recently, when the Supreme Court decision happened,” Thomas Figueroa, 27, who lives in Tampa and told the Post that he never wanted children. “That was basically the triggering factor right there. It pushed my mind to say: ‘Okay, I really do not want children. I’m going to get this vasectomy now.’ ”

“Triggered” by Dobbs? What has happened to American men?

Figueroa registered for a vasectomy with Doug Stein, a urologist known as the “Vasectomy King” for his advocacy of the procedure.