Hysterical Democrats Scream at Biden to 'Do Something' to Save Abortion

How are Democrats like a two-year-old?

There’s a reason they call it the “terrible twos.” The poor, frustrated toddler is old enough to know what he wants but can’t verbalize his needs or desires. So the child screams and cries hysterically because it’s the only way he has to communicate.

If this reminds you of many Democrats commenting on the Dobbs decision, you’d be right.

After the decision was announced, Joe Biden gave a statement that the pro-abortion left finds extremely inadequate.

“This fall, Roe is on the ballot,” Biden said at the White House. “Personal freedoms are on the ballot. The right to privacy, liberty, equality, they’re all on the ballot.”

That may be true. But the pro-abortion lobby wants Biden to save abortion now! And they’re getting frustrated with the White House’s lack of urgency.

Biden just isn’t hysterical enough.

Washington Post:

To an increasingly vocal group of frustrated Democrats, activists and even members of Congress, such responses by party leaders have been strikingly inadequate to meet a moment of crisis. They criticize the notion that it is on voters to turn out in November when they say Democrats are unwilling to push boundaries and upend the system in defense of hard-won civil liberties. “We have Democrats that are doing the opposite, you know? They just aren’t fighting,” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said. “When people see that, what’s going to make them show up to vote? We can’t just tell people, ‘Well, just vote — vote your problems away.’ Because they’re looking at us and saying, ‘Well, we already voted for you.’”

Cue the two-year-old in the wings.

Biden was asked about the idea of packing the court or the notion that he should declare a “national emergency” because abortion wasn’t going to be absolutely legal in every case, in every state, right up to the moment of birth and beyond.

“I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions,” Biden said.