Things Keep Getting Worse for the Democrats

Democrats just hit a staggering new low, and even CNN can’t spin it. On “CNN News Central,” Brianna Keilar revealed that Democratic leadership’s approval has plummeted to a record-breaking 27%—the lowest number CNN has recorded since it started polling this question nearly twenty years ago.

“New polling shows Democratic leadership with only a 27% approval,” Keilar reported. “It’s a record low for the party in CNN polling back to 2008.”

Naturally, the question turned to why Democrats are tanking so badly and whether there’s any way for them to recover. Frank Luntz, a longtime pollster and political strategist, didn’t mince words.

“The challenge is that they’ve got—on the Senate side—incredibly ineffective and, frankly, out-of-touch leadership that has no idea how to offer an alternative to Donald Trump,” Luntz said. “They don’t wanna bash—slap around the president. What they want is that agenda delivered in a more efficient, more effective, more compassionate way.”

In other words, Democrats are stuck. They’re trying to oppose Trump without offering voters a real, positive vision—and it’s backfiring badly. According to Luntz, there has been little serious leadership emerging from Washington. He pointed out that with the rare exception of Cory Booker, who “delivered a twenty-five-hour explanation of how they can do better," there hasn’t been much of substance from Democratic senators.

I don’t think what Booker did was particularly substantive, but moving on. Instead, the faces that dominate the party are the ones pushing it further off a cliff.

“You’ve got AOC who’s very public out there, but very extreme, very partisan, very polarizing,” Luntz said. “That’s not what they’re looking for either.”

Luntz laid out the messy reality: the Democratic Party isn’t just unpopular; it’s fractured.

“The problem with the Democrats,” he explained, is that “you got one third on that side, on the AOC side, one third on the more centrist side, and one third that simply doesn’t care about the ideology and just wants things to work.”

With no clear direction, no unifying leadership, and approval ratings in the basement, Democrats are in worse shape than the corporate media would like to admit. Luntz even suggested that if Democrats have any hope of rebuilding credibility, they need to look far away from Washington, D.C.

“If I were a Democrat right now, I would not be looking to the Senate or the House,” he said. “I’d be looking to the governors, the people who actually have to administer policies day by day.”

The picture Luntz painted was grim, but if anything, it may have been too generous. With approval numbers collapsing, leadership in disarray, and no clear message beyond reflexive hatred of Trump, Democrats are facing a political crisis of their own making.

But the real problem they have is that there’s little sign they even recognize the severity of the problem, let alone have the ability or the will to change course. At this point, the Democrats’ internal divisions, ideological extremism, and disconnect from the everyday concerns of Americans have left them trapped—and it’s hard to see any way out.

