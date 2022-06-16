Why Did 27 Democrats Vote Against Security for Supreme Court Justices?

Out of the 27 Democrats who voted against additional protection for Supreme Court Justices, 22 of them voted to enhance their own personal security following the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The vote on the Supreme Court Police Parity Act came less than a week after a potential assassin was stopped near the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Democrats claimed that they didn’t vote for the extra security because it didn’t include 24-hour protection for the clerks, the guards, and presumably the dogs and cats of Supreme Court workers.

The real reason is that they want the justices exposed to the threat of violence.

Not that they wish for actual harm to come to the justices. That would be bad form. It’s intimidation that they want. And if the justices are guarded too closely, there would be no chance to change anyone’s mind on issues near and dear to the left’s heart.

Just ask Luca Brasi: “Luca Brasi held a gun to his head, and my father assured him that either his brains or his signature would be on the contract.”

See? No violence at all.

Fox News:

Many of the same Democrats who voted “nay” on the bill voted “yea” last May on an expanded budget of $1.9 billion for extra Capitol security following the Jan. 6 riot. That measure, which narrowly passed the House without a single Republican vote, included millions of dollars in funding for increased security for federal judges and Congress members, including in their district offices throughout the U.S., as well as travel security for Congress members. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., and Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, who both voted against Tuesday’s bill, were among a group of Democrats who sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the weeks following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot demanding an increase to their Members’ Representational Allowances, or MRAs, to pay for personal security in their home districts by hiring local law enforcement and other personnel.

Squad member Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) said she didn’t vote for the Supreme Court security bill because she said it was a “distraction” set up by GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell to distract from the potential loss of abortion rights.

St. Louis Post Dispatch: